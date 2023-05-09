A number of activities will take place in May to recognize Mental Health Month.

The Beaverhead County Mental Health Local Advisory Council (LAC) has partnered with local officials, providers and community members to spotlight the importance of mental health for all ages and through everyday living. The Beaverhead County Commissioners formally approved a resolution declaring May "Mental Health Month" and the clock tower at the courthouse will shine green in recognition all month.

