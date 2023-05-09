A number of activities will take place in May to recognize Mental Health Month.
The Beaverhead County Mental Health Local Advisory Council (LAC) has partnered with local officials, providers and community members to spotlight the importance of mental health for all ages and through everyday living. The Beaverhead County Commissioners formally approved a resolution declaring May "Mental Health Month" and the clock tower at the courthouse will shine green in recognition all month.
Suicide is the a leading cause of death nationwide for all age groups, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Montana has a higher rate of suicide and substance use than the national average.
Downtown Dillon storefronts will be decorated with positive mental health messages in May, painted by Jocelyn Curtis. Weekly inserts in the Dillonite Daily will include mental health factual information, and locals can take part in a survey throughout the month. Public service announcements will air on the radio throughout the month.
Parents in substance use recovery or those who would like to learn more about recovery can join a free weekly support group in May and June through HeArt of Recovery. The meetings are held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 4-June 22 at The Village, 255 E. Reeder St., Dillon. For more information or to register, email Certified Peer Support Specialist and Coach Nikki Russell at nikki@mtpeernetwork.org or call 406-565-3289. Free child care and dinner will be provided by supporters of the initiative.
A "What's on Your Mind?" discussion will be held at 10 a.m. May 11 on KDBM/KBEV radio, with Dillon Police Chief Jeremy Alvarez. There will be a community forum with Alvarez and Officer Jared Rumsey on fentanyl and NARCAN training at 7 p.m. May 11 at Sweetwater Coffee.
The Charlie Health Suicide Survivor Support Group will meet on zoom May 12. Join the meeting at 834-7272-8711.
A community luncheon will be held at noon May 23 in the University of Montana Western Lewis and Clark Room, RSVP by May 19 by calling 406-597-8002. Supaman will be at a community performance that evening starting at 7 p.m., with the location yet to be announced.
"Warning Signs of Device Addiction," A Parent Guidance Series event, will begin at 7 p.m. May 24. Register at dillonschools.org.