Two Dillon men accused of firing into and around a camper off Highway 91 North last month face multiple felony charges related to the alleged incident.
Tristan Kai Connelly and Toby Dawson Veltkamp, both age 20, face a number of charges from an alleged incident on April 29 near Hogsback Road and Highway 91 North. They are accused of firing a .22 caliber around — and into — a camper parked there and a nearby sign, nearly hitting the resident inside. They drove away from the area at speeds exceeding 100 mph that morning.
The victim told police that she felt a bullet pass by her face as she was sitting on her bed playing with her cats, according to charging documents filed in Beaverhead County Justice Court.
Both men are charged with felony assault with a weapon and felony criminal endangerment. They face separate misdemeanor charges which include driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possessing intoxicating substances under age 21, shooting from or across the road on a highway right-of-way, unlawful possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, and criminal mischief. They face up to 20 years in prison and a maximum $50,000 on the most serious charge.
The cases will be transferred to Fifth Judicial District Court. Both men are out of jail on a $3,000 bond, each.