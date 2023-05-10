Two Dillon men accused of firing into and around a camper off Highway 91 North last month face multiple felony charges related to the alleged incident.

Tristan Kai Connelly and Toby Dawson Veltkamp, both age 20, face a number of charges from an alleged incident on April 29 near Hogsback Road and Highway 91 North. They are accused of firing a .22 caliber around — and into — a camper parked there and a nearby sign, nearly hitting the resident inside. They drove away from the area at speeds exceeding 100 mph that morning.

