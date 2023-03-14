Low attendance prompted Beaverhead County emergency planning officials to increase meeting frequency to ensure the county remains in compliance with federal law.
The Beaverhead County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will now meet the first Monday of each month in the Beaverhead County Commissioners' meeting room.
LEPCs are required by law to update emergency plans and provide that information to residents. The committees consist of elected officials, representatives from public health, emergency services, nursing homes, schools, community members and the media. They address hazards in the community and set up plans on how to respond to major disasters.
The group that met March 6 included representatives from the city of Dillon, county commission, sanitation, fire, EMS, police, sheriff, elections, public health and the county attorney's office.
LEPCs must be in place to seek grants from the federal and state government for preparedness, Disaster Emergency Services Coordinator Tom Wagenknecht said.
"It's a public forum that discusses the needs and tries to manage mitigation, and make plans to address disasters," he said. "Many times we don't get enough people in the room for these meetings to make it very worthwhile."
Those disasters include natural disasters such as fires and floods, and man-made ones like election security or train derailments.
Beaverhead's LEPC had been meeting quarterly, but the lack of attendance became a challenge in completing required training and other necessities. The group often holds mock-disaster training sessions for local emergency services personnel.
Moving the meeting to daytime hours may be difficult for the public, though Wagenknecht said they can always reschedule to a more amenable time upon request.
Commissioner Mike McGinley noted the county's recently-received homeland security grants were recommended by the LEPC, and are updating backup generators for the courthouse, the 911 center and the law enforcement complex.
The committee must annually review its emergency operations plan, which outlines steps to take when disasters happen.
"The plan we have is very cookie cutter and not specific," Wagenknecht said. "If there's a major disaster, nobody's going to run out and grab this book, probably not even to start a fire with."
While that plan is quite large, there are sections related to specific agencies which could provide a clear outline of people to call and steps to take.
"The plan needs to be written well," he added. "If it's a piece of junk like this other one, no one's going to bother looking at it."