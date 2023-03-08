Beaverhead County officials are eyeing appropriate spots in the budget for tax revenue from marijuana sales.
County voters approved a 3% tax on marijuana sales in November; the first tax receipts are expected soon from the state, Commissioner Mike McGinley said.
Recreational marijuana use was legalized by 56% of Montana voters in 2020, with a Jan. 1, 2021 effective date. Montana legislators then passed HB 701, which spelled out how sales were taxed and directed where revenue was intended to go in the state budget. HB 701 created a hodgepodge of locations around the state where it was legal to use recreational marijuana, but where people were unable to buy it. The legislature determined counties that voted against the measure could not sell recreational marijuana.
“We get all the negative effects of recreational marijuana without the ability to tax that industry,” he said. “If a statewide initiative is passed, I do not believe you can piecemeal it by the way (the vote) goes.... The legislature did this for political cover.”
Beaverhead County is one of the counties that voted against the statewide legalization initiative by a narrow, 27-vote margin. Supporters of legalization failed to get enough signatures to put recreational marijuana sales to a vote last year, so only medical marijuana sales are allowed in the county.
Montana District 72 House Rep. Tom Welch (R-Dillon) stressed state voters approved legalization; HB 701 focused on county choice.
“We gave the counties total local control,” he said.
Beaverhead County Attorney Jed C. Fitch noted the change might have made a difference in how people voted for the initiative.
“It affected every county differently,” he said. “Beaverhead County had the smallest (vote) margin in the state.”
County sales of the drug from January to October 2022 would have generated an estimated $19,443.66 if the tax had been applied last year, according to the Department of Revenue. Those dollars are able to be used for “any governmental purpose,” according to ballot language. The total dollar amount is split between the county, the city of Dillon, the town of Lima and the state of Montana.
McGinley said he thinks it should go into the sheriff’s department and county attorney budgets: “I’m a firm believer that money should go where its effects are felt the most.”
The commissioners have not made an official decision on where to put the dollars. They also have not discussed whether to put recreational sales up for vote again. If they choose to do so, the soonest it would appear is on a 2024 ballot.