Smoke and ash

Brian Boyd describes where the March 11 North Dakota Street house fire started. Boyd, a longtime resident of the building, was the first to see the flames and alert others of the danger. He received first- and second-degree burns from holding the shed door closed in an attempt to limit the fire’s spread.

 Casey S. Elliott photo

A North Dakota Street resident was hospitalized for 12 hours for first- and second-degree burns, though not because he was unable to escape.

“I could see flame between the boards, and immediately I was scared — this place is a tinderbox,” Brian Boyd said. “I wasn’t even thinking. I shut that door — I held it as tightly as I could to shut off as much oxygen as I could to the fire.”

To reach Casey S. Elliott, email celliott@dillontribune.com or call 406-582-2665.