Brian Boyd describes where the March 11 North Dakota Street house fire started. Boyd, a longtime resident of the building, was the first to see the flames and alert others of the danger. He received first- and second-degree burns from holding the shed door closed in an attempt to limit the fire’s spread.
A North Dakota Street resident was hospitalized for 12 hours for first- and second-degree burns, though not because he was unable to escape.
“I could see flame between the boards, and immediately I was scared — this place is a tinderbox,” Brian Boyd said. “I wasn’t even thinking. I shut that door — I held it as tightly as I could to shut off as much oxygen as I could to the fire.”
Boyd lives in the first-floor corner apartment of 24 N. Dakota St. He said he was getting ready for bed and turned the furnace on, smelled a foul stench that did not go away when he turned it off that evening. He looked out and saw flames coming up from the shed next to the porch on the southwest side of the building.
“The person in the (next) apartment got the fire extinguisher out of the hallway and I opened the door, but it did nothing except make the fire worse,” the 52-year-old said. “I slammed the door, and held it as tightly as I could until the fire department got here.”
The structure fire was contained to the shed, and the quick response of firefighters and local police kept the blaze from turning into a conflagration. Dillon police officers Jared Rumsey and Josh Aguirre were treated for smoke inhalation as they attempted to evacuate the remaining three residents from the building.
“God was watching over me, I’ll tell you. One thing after another worked in my favor,” Boyd said. “A little breeze out of the south let me smell it. If it had been out of the north I never would have. It was contained to that little shed.
“All I could think of as I was getting cooked, and breaking all that smoke is, ‘hurry up and get here,’” he added.
Once firefighters were on scene, Boyd said he was going to go back into his apartment and go to bed, but the heavy smoke gave him pause. He went outside to the north side of the building and a woman there asked him how he felt.
“I said I was all right, that I was ready to go to bed. She said something to the effect of, ‘no, you haven’t seen your face. You’re going to the hospital with me.’ She said ‘you’re lungs might collapse breathing in all that smoke.’”
The woman — Boyd thought she must be an emergency medical technician — noticed the burns across his face and hands.
“I was in there over 12 hours for smoke inhalation,” he said, adding he sustained first-degree burns on his face, and second-degree burns on his left hand. His medical summary also noted he had a toxic level of carbon monoxide in his blood and a low blood-oxygen level.
Boyd has lived in that location since 2001, and considers all the residents fortunate the building itself did not sustain major damage, and that everyone survived.
“It was chaos, but it was 100% worth it. I didn’t save this place — I held the fire down until the fire department got there,” he added. “I just feel fortunate things worked out the way they did.”