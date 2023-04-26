Local luminaries shone last weekend at the University of Montana Western Education Department’s Night of the Stars ceremony in Dillon.
“I never even dreamed that something like this would be happening to me. It is very, very rewarding,” said Jerry Delaney, a longtime teacher at Parkview Elementary in Dillon who gained entry Saturday into UMW’s Education Department Hall of Fame, along with four other veteran educators, including Lacie Puyear, a current teacher at Parkview.
“She constantly searches for ways to better herself as an educator and is willing to do whatever is needed to better the lives of the students she works with,” said Parkview Elementary Principal Greg Fitzgerald of Puyear, who could not attend Saturday’s ceremony—because she was attending to other teaching duties.
“I’ve gotta think she has 36 hours in a day,” said Jeff Edwards, who teaches fifth grade along with Puyear at Parkview.
“She always puts what’s good for kids first. If it’s good for kids, she will go above and beyond whatever her contract hours are in order to make what’s best for kids,” asserted Edwards in a video played at the Hall of Fame ceremony praising Puyear, who for the past two summers directed Dillon School District #10’s Summer Academic Recovery Program to help students who fell behind during the pandemic.
“I think that’s what makes her a Hall of Famer.”
Delaney earned Hall of Fame stature through his 40 years of teaching at Parkview, where he helped guide over 4,000 students.
“The teaching profession itself is a very gratifying and rewarding profession,” Delaney said in his acceptance speech Saturday attended by numerous members of his family.
“If you love kids and you like to be around kids, teaching is for you, and that’s exactly where I was,” smiled Delaney, who taught math, science, and physical education, served as a coach, referee and guidance counselor for many students, and mentor for fellow teachers.
“If you had a problem, if you had an issue, you could go to Jerry—Jerry would help you out. Whether you were a kid or whether you were an adult, Jerry was there,” said longtime Dillon educator Rami Williams, who cited Delaney as a mentor.
“I would like to thank everybody for coming,” said Delaney to those assembled Saturday for the Hall of Fame ceremonies.
“It’s been an enjoyable evening for me.”
Also inducted into the UMW Education Hall of Fame on Saturday were:
• Jolene Isakson Allen, a 1979 graduate of UMW (back when it was known as Western Montana College) who went on to teach at a rural school near Vida and then moved to the Spokane area, where she founded a large daycare facility in the Spokane area that operated for over two decades and then a tutoring service called Jolene is Still Teaching for K-6 students. “She’s one of those people that was destined to be a teacher,” said Night of the Stars MC Mike Schultz, who was a student with Allen at college in Dillon.
• Jim Gilboy, a Butte product who gained an elementary education degree in 1991 from UMW who went on to teach elementary school for more than a quarter century in Nevada. “It’s nice that teachers get some recognition,” said Gilboy during his acceptance speech. “When I looked at my career,” said Gilboy, “what was the one world that was really going to kind of encompass all that? And really what came to mind was, grateful, being grateful.”
• Wayne Loeffler, a Conrad native who graduated from UMW in 1975, who taught high school in Big Fork for 34 years and also served as a middle school principal and coach. “It’s a great honor for me,” said Loeffler, who also served as a middle school principal and coach “I’ve been inducted with some outstanding educators.”
A dozen current UMW education students got hailed at Saturday’s ceremony as Outstanding Teacher Candidates, among them Beaverhead County High School graduate Brynley Fitzgerald, who was joined by fellow UMW education students: LaDawn Plainfeather, Logan Thompson, Kortni Guardipee, Shelby Austin, Noah Danielson, Sarah Detlaff, Taylor Jones, Ella Smith, Mesa King, Tona Iwen and Cassidy Hartsoch.