Night of the stars

Jerry Delaney entered the University of Montana Western Education Department’s Hall of Fame on Saturday, when UMW student Brynley Fitzgerald got cited as an outstanding future educator.

Local luminaries shone last weekend at the University of Montana Western Education Department’s Night of the Stars ceremony in Dillon.

“I never even dreamed that something like this would be happening to me. It is very, very rewarding,” said Jerry Delaney, a longtime teacher at Parkview Elementary in Dillon who gained entry Saturday into UMW’s Education Department Hall of Fame, along with four other veteran educators, including Lacie Puyear, a current teacher at Parkview.

