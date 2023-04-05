Brozell horizontal pic

Christopher Scott Brozell of Lima received a six-month suspended sentence for criminal trespass to property in Fifth Judicial District Court March 28.

Former Beaverhead County Sheriff candidate and Lima man Chris Brozell pleaded no contest in two cases, which effectively ended any leftover litigation against him by the county.

Brozell, 55, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct on March 16 in Beaverhead County Justice Court; he entered the same plea to criminal trespass to property in Fifth Judicial District Court March 28. The pleas — part of a plea agreement with the Beaverhead County Attorney’s Office — were accepted and Brozell was found guilty on those two charges. A third misdemeanor case alleging a separate disorderly conduct incident was dismissed in Justice Court as part of the agreement.

