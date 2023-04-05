Former Beaverhead County Sheriff candidate and Lima man Chris Brozell pleaded no contest in two cases, which effectively ended any leftover litigation against him by the county.
Brozell, 55, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct on March 16 in Beaverhead County Justice Court; he entered the same plea to criminal trespass to property in Fifth Judicial District Court March 28. The pleas — part of a plea agreement with the Beaverhead County Attorney’s Office — were accepted and Brozell was found guilty on those two charges. A third misdemeanor case alleging a separate disorderly conduct incident was dismissed in Justice Court as part of the agreement.
Brozell was found guilty of criminal trespass to property by Justice Court Judge Randi Braddock in a bench trial held Jan. 10. Brozell appealed that sentence for a new trial in District Court. Braddock sentenced him at that time to six months in the Beaverhead County Jail, all time suspended; court fines and fees; and to lose his fishing privileges for a year.
Brozell said little in District Court on the criminal trespass appeal case, limiting his comments to responses to questions posed by Judge Luke Berger. When asked if he felt the plea was in his best interest, Brozell responded it was the “most expedient way to deal with the case” and that he was comfortable with the plea. He also mentioned he had his “jury trial rights taken away” due to a “misunderstanding” with his attorney.
Brozell referred to a decision made by Braddock in a pretrial conference in the criminal trespassing case. The court had scheduled Brozell’s two pending cases for separate times, and Brozell and his attorney were not present at the criminal trespass one. Braddock ruled Brozell’s case would be a bench trial instead of a jury trial, because of their absence.
At that time, attorney Peter Tomaryn told the court at the second hearing he was under the impression both cases were set for the conference at the same time, and asked the judge to reconsider her decision. She declined to do so.
Brozell opted for self-representation in the cases following Braddock’s bench trial.
Berger sentenced Brozell to six months in jail, all suspended for the criminal trespass charge. He did not put a restriction on Brozell’s fishing rights, which differed from Braddock’s sentence. Brozell must also pay fines and court fees, and remain law-abiding.