Celebrating toddlers’ favorite tool for graffiti while launching a campaign to preserve an historic building may seem an unlikely, even untenable, pairing of purposes.
But the Dillon Public Library has successfully and safely hosted and enhanced a wide, unlikely mix of uses for a long time.
And Friday, it served as site for the local celebration of National Crayon Day and the kickoff of a campaign to preserve the library’s much-loved and much-used historic building in downtown Dillon.
“Today, we are announcing that we are starting a capital campaign to raise $325,000 for the library,” Dillon Friends of the Library’s Debbie Sporich announced while standing on the ramp leading up to the library’s front door at 121 S. Idaho St.
“People hear ‘Dillon Public Library’ and they automatically think of that beautiful building,” Friends of the Library Secretary Meghan Mangels said of the object of the capital campaign titled, “A Fund to Preserve the Carnegie Library Building—Preserving our Past, Building the Future.”
“We are setting out to preserve this building so it will be here for 120 more years,” explained Sporich of the drive that aims to raise more than $300,000 for replacing the library’s boiler, installing a new lift and upgrading its windows.
“I know some of you have been here when it’s cold outside—and it was even colder inside. That boiler needs to go. We need a new boiler,” insisted Sporich of a unit that had to be shut down for repairs in the past two years, causing the library to shut down until it was up and running again.
“We have paid a lot of money in the past two years on this boiler,” Dillon Public Library Director Lori Cannady advised the Dillon City Council at its first meeting of February, adding that she’d gotten a quote on a new boiler for $28,000.
“The windows, the windows are so incredibly beautiful, but when it’s 40-mile-an-hour winds outside, it’s 40-mile-an-hour winds inside,” said Sporich of the tall, uniquely-shaped windows that date back to 1902.
“There’s a total of 33 windows that need to be replaced, and also our frames, because the wood is rotting,” revealed Cannady.
“We do have some storm windows, but the storm windows do not fit the way the building was built, and so the snow just goes in between the storm window and the regular window—and then when it melts, all that water comes into the library,” Cannady told the city council before adding that the replacement of the library’s windows and wood frames would add $224,000 to the overall renovation bill, at a cost of about $6,800 per window.
“A lot of the cost is because they’re custom wood,” interjected City Councilperson Dan Nye.
“Those big window companies, when they make windows, they have patterns already set out,” continued Nye, “when you go to custom, cha-ching, the price goes up.”
“We’re better off to go with the custom wood because it will last longer, and they can stain it to make it look like the original stuff,” explained Cannady.
Replacing the library’s non-functioning lift would add $78,500 more to the overall bill, Cannady advised the council.
“Have you ever looked at the lift here? It doesn’t actually lift,” Sporich pointed out on Friday of another item that’s set the library back thousands in repair costs.
“So, we need a lift that lifts to give people with strollers and mobility issues—such as old folks like me, and for our staff, so they can get books between the levels.”
“We can no longer get parts for the lift. The thing about the lift is we have to be ADA compliant,” noted Cannady of requirements outlined in the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.
“We have so many people come in and out of that building—120 a day,” she told the council.
A grant magnet, Cannady has gained numerous grants and gifts for the library since becoming its director in 2017.
Construction began on the library right after the turn of the last century using a $7,100 grant from the Andrew Carnegie Foundation, the foundation set up by the 19th century steel tycoon who went on to give away around nine out of ten of the billions of dollars he made.
The Dillon Public Library’s first librarian, Mary Hooker, kicked in another $1,500 to complete its turret and gargoyles—elements that make the building unique among the more than 2,500 Carnegie libraries.
The stones that form the library building came from northwest of Dillon courtesy of female miner Katie Fitzsimmons, who became the first “Friend of the Library.”
Placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978, the more-than-a-century-old building has been outfitted to act as a connection to the high-tech world for many of its users, with computers, Internet access, iPads, Chromebooks and digital video cameras available.
According to Cannady, the library checks out over 20,000 books, movies, and audiobooks a year internally as well as 10,000 eBooks and audiobooks through Montana “Library to Go.”
Winner of the Montana Library Association’s Library of the Year award in 2019 and 2020, the Dillon Public Library annually hosts around 100 events attended by a total of nearly five thousand people, many of them children.
“My kids can go there after school and have a safe place to hang out. And it’s close to a park and a museum and downtown shops. It’s such a great location,” said Mangels.
“This vibrant, robust, active facility,” stated Sporich, “is looking for a little bit of help.”
For more information on the Dillon Public Library’s capital campaign, go online to dillonfriendsofthe library.org.