A man of good, healthy habits and fitness regimens that include regular long walks and bike rides and good eating, Joe Brandon stands as about as fit a middle-aged fellow—both physically and emotionally—as you’re likely to come across.
So, his current health struggles show that cancer can happen to anyone, anywhere.
“It’s just kind of came out of nowhere,” said Brandon of the diagnosis of multiple myeloma from a routine blood test he took late last year.
“It was a huge shock,” said Brandon, who also got a huge sticker shock from the medical treatments he’s gone through, most administered by out-of-town providers, adding travel costs to his mounting expenses that have piled higher and higher with Brandon forced to miss work for more than four months.
A longtime member of the grounds crew at the University of Montana Western, Brandon also suffered an infection in October that sent him into a life-threatening state of sepsis that required him to get flown out of state.
“Oct. 29, I knew something was wrong. Next thing, I knew, I was on a helicopter to Idaho Falls, where they stabilized me,” recalled Brandon, who used to administer a program to repair old bikes and donate them to local kids.
“Then in November, I took a plane ride to Minnesota,” said Brandon of a second trip in which he took for medical reasons, prior to a number of others to Butte for chemotherapy.
About the only fortunate thing we can report about Brandon’s health crisis and the financial burdens it’s heaped upon him is that he still lives in Dillon, a community in the good habit of rallying around residents in need.
That spirit will invest a benefit for Joe Brandon set for March 19 at Maverick Mountain, where Brandon served as a ski instructor for two decades.
The event will feature a 4 p.m. start for a potato bar and live music, and a finish to a silent auction with items on display all day in the Maverick lodge.
Auction items include a ski-and-stay package, a one-hour ski lesson, Duckworth apparel and a collection of hand-tied flies in a handmade wooden fly box.
Financial contributions can be made through the Joe Brandon Medical Fund at the local Bank of Commerce.
“I love my community,” said Brandon, who was forced to step down from the Dillon City Council because of his health troubles but remains determined to return to work and to community service that’s also been a longtime habit of his.
“I’m not going anywhere.”
To get more information about how to help out Joe Brandon and/or to wish him well, call (406) 660-1965.