HELENA — Lawmakers have left the Capitol in Helena after a chaotic end to the 68th Montana Legislature. Republicans, who held a supermajority this session, celebrated legislation passed on education, tax relief and protecting children and parental rights, while Democrats said they were disappointed with a lack of long-term tax relief and immediate solutions for the state’s housing crisis.

The Legislative session came to a close on May 2. Lawmakers passed 748 bills this session, out of almost 1,700 introduced, according to the statistics from the legislative branch. All that policy was made in the midst of a historic Republican supermajority and unrest over social issues, with the Republican-backed censure of Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr from Missoula grabbing national attention in the final two weeks of the session.