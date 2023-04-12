A sort of collective, community post-traumatic stress-infused dread hung over a presentation last month on the Atlantic Street and Helena Street Construction Project.
Facing an overflow crowd in the upstairs meeting room of The Bank of Commerce in downtown Dillon, representatives of the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) project attempted to answer questions and concerns of attendees.
Many of those attendees remained wary of major road projects, haunted by the often incomprehensible digressions and costly delays of the city’s Waterline Replacement Project that left much of downtown Dillon ugly and un-navigable for much of the previous year.
But those attending the March gathering also listened respectfully and overall seemed willing to adopt a ‘wait and listen and see’ approach toward the Atlantic Street and Helena Street Project.
The first glimpses of the actual, on-the-ground work of that project in Dillon are scheduled to come into view in the coming week.
The Atlantic Street and Helena Street Project project’s schedule is, of course, ‘weather dependent’—a bigger ‘if’ than ever these days. But if all goes as planned, the project will, according to MDT, get started in the third week of April to do:
Concrete work with partial sidewalk and curb removal, including replacement along East Helena Avenue;
Storm drain inlet protection along East Helena Avenue and South Atlantic Street;
Early bridge work at the South Atlantic Street railroad crossing;
Traffic control through single-lane bridge closures with temporary traffic lights;
Traffic control through daytime single-lane closures along East Helena Avenue, where both lanes will be open at night and side streets will be closed at East Helena Avenue intersections, as businesses along side streets retain access from East Center Street;
Partial sidewalk closures day and night while new concrete cures.
And then the project intends to follow that up the following week with work on:
Traffic control through single-lane bridge closures with temporary traffic lights;
One lane of the bridge over the railroad and removing guardrail to prep for bridge surface replacement;
Continuing sidewalk and curb removal and replacement along East Helena Avenue;
Traffic control through daytime single-lane closures along East Helena Avenue, where both lanes will stay open at night, with side streets closed at East Helena Avenue intersections, and businesses along side streets getting access from East Center Street;
partial sidewalk closures day and night while concrete cures.
While communication proved infrequent and often errant during the waterline project last year, MDT has set up multiple means for people to regularly check on the plans and progress of the Atlantic and Helena Street Project through:
alternative formats gained by those requiring them through the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, PO Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.
And, area folks can get a live presentation on the project at next week’s Lunch ‘n’ Learn put on by the Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture. Project leaders will be present at the event to offer information and take questions.
That gathering is set for noon to 1 p.m. next Thursday, April 20, in the Community Room on the second floor of the Bank of Commerce, 110 S. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.
The Montana Department of Transportation’s Atlantic Street and Helena Street Project plans to implement improvements within Dillon this year, proceeding from the base of the Interstate 15 northbound ramps and then along Atlantic Street, and then west on East Helena Street until it intersects with Montana Street.
Those improvements will include new pavement and pavement markings, seal and cover, ADA sidewalk upgrades, ramp and guardrail upgrades, bridge repair, and new signage.