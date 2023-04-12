A sort of collective, community post-traumatic stress-infused dread hung over a presentation last month on the Atlantic Street and Helena Street Construction Project.

Facing an overflow crowd in the upstairs meeting room of The Bank of Commerce in downtown Dillon, representatives of the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) project attempted to answer questions and concerns of attendees.

