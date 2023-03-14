Continued turnover and exponential caseloads prompted Beaverhead County to contract for services with a Miles City attorney Monday.

County Attorney Jed C. Fitch asked the commission to sign off on a 40-hour per month contract with Rennie Wittman, effective as soon as possible, at a $150 per hour contract rate. The funding would come out of the county attorney salary line item in the budget. The expense is expected to be less than the employment cost for a deputy attorney.

To reach Casey S. Elliott, email celliott@dillontribune.com or call 406-582-2665.