Continued turnover and exponential caseloads prompted Beaverhead County to contract for services with a Miles City attorney Monday.
County Attorney Jed C. Fitch asked the commission to sign off on a 40-hour per month contract with Rennie Wittman, effective as soon as possible, at a $150 per hour contract rate. The funding would come out of the county attorney salary line item in the budget. The expense is expected to be less than the employment cost for a deputy attorney.
“If we were compared to Jefferson County — they have three prosecutors with a case load equal to ours,” Fitch said. “We’re down one, and I can’t get any qualified applicants. I’d like to hire two deputies.”
Wittman is a former county attorney, now in private practice. She contracts services with other county attorney offices that are short-staffed. She will handle cases largely by Zoom video conference.
Fitch’s most recent deputy attorney, Jennifer Morgan, took a higher-paying job. Many of Fitch’s past deputy attorneys did something similar; several now work in the Attorney General’s office.
“We’re not the only county with this problem — Gallatin is down eight. The PSB (Prosecution Services Bureau) is in total emergency mode. They can’t get anybody to work there because they can’t afford to live there.”
The commission unanimously approved the contract, which will terminate when a new deputy county attorney is hired.
Fitch is also short a paralegal, and he will be seeking someone for that position. Victim/Witness Assistant Kayla Patrick is moving into the office manager seat; the current office manager is moving out of town.