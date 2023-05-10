Dillon Police Officers Jared Rumsey and Josh Aguirre received the Dillon Kiwanis “Hats Off” award for running into a burning building May 11 to evacuate residents. Both were treated for smoke inhalation. Pictured are, from left, Rumsey, Kiwanis President Mike Miller, Dillon Police Chief Jeremy Alvarez, and Aguirre.
Two Dillon police officers who ran into a burning building to wake up residents inside received recognition from the local Kiwanis chapter last week.
Dillon police officers Jared Rumsey and Josh Aguirre were presented the “Hats Off” award by Kiwanis President Mike Miller May 3. The award is given to those who make the community better in various ways, and Miller noted these officers fit that bill.
“These two young men disregarded the dangers and went into a burning building without any kind of breathing apparatus, and not waiting for the firemen,” he said. “They awakened the folks there and got them all out safely, I believe even before the firemen actually arrived.”
Both officers were treated for smoke inhalation after the March 11 fire on North Dakota Street.
Rumsey thought the most credit went to Aguirre, who — as a new member of the force — did not hesitate to run in. Rumsey was his training officer and Aguirre had been with the department for about five weeks when the fire broke out.
“We showed up on the scene, and I said hey, this is what we need to do. And without any hesitation he was right there with me, running in,” Rumsey said. “I’ve been doing this for a little while now, I know kind of what’s expected and Josh, just right off the bat, jumped in without having to be told. He’s definitely going to be a great officer for the community.”
“I can’t say thank you enough to these guys, to have that dedication, and to do this on their own. It was totally their choice to run into that building. They just went above and beyond,” Dillon Police Chief Jeremy Alvarez added. “Without any further regard for themselves they put the community ahead of themselves, went in there and made a difference.”