Kiwanis award pic

Dillon Police Officers Jared Rumsey and Josh Aguirre received the Dillon Kiwanis “Hats Off” award for running into a burning building May 11 to evacuate residents. Both were treated for smoke inhalation. Pictured are, from left, Rumsey, Kiwanis President Mike Miller, Dillon Police Chief Jeremy Alvarez, and Aguirre.

 Casey S. Elliott photo

Two Dillon police officers who ran into a burning building to wake up residents inside received recognition from the local Kiwanis chapter last week.

Dillon police officers Jared Rumsey and Josh Aguirre were presented the “Hats Off” award by Kiwanis President Mike Miller May 3. The award is given to those who make the community better in various ways, and Miller noted these officers fit that bill.

