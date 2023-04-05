Packard pic

Randy Bruce Packard, right, was sentenced to a partially-suspended prison sentence for his seventh DUI in Fifth Judicial District Court March 28. Also pictured is Packard’s attorney, J.B. Anderson.

 Casey S. Elliott photo

A Glen man received a 10-year partially suspended sentence for his seventh driving under the influence of alcohol conviction in Fifth Judicial District Court.

Randy Bruce Packard, 72, previously pleaded guilty to felony DUI and misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked (second offense) in district court. He was sentenced March 28, after a roughly four-month wait to accommodate Packard’s pending medical appointments.

