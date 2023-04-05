A Glen man received a 10-year partially suspended sentence for his seventh driving under the influence of alcohol conviction in Fifth Judicial District Court.
Randy Bruce Packard, 72, previously pleaded guilty to felony DUI and misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked (second offense) in district court. He was sentenced March 28, after a roughly four-month wait to accommodate Packard’s pending medical appointments.
Packard and his attorney, J.B. Anderson, asked the court to delay sentencing for several months, presenting a doctor’s note outlining a number of appointments for medical needs. Beaverhead County Attorney Jed C. Fitch pushed back on the suggestion, noting the already-delayed sentencing and the ability for Packard to attend those appointments while in custody.
District Court Judge Luke Berger sided with the prosecution, adding he expected continued delay requests for no good reason.
“If we continue to continue this, it’s just going to prolong this case, to a point that in three- to six months, there might be another request,” he said. “You’ll be able to get health care. They will not ignore you.... If the prison determines there’s too much going on and they need to (medically) furlough you, they can, but let’s let them make that decision.”
Fitch recommended the judge follow terms outlined in the plea agreement in the case, though he pointed out Packard’s extensive criminal history of DUIs and driving while suspended convictions starting in 1985.
“The rules don’t appear to apply to Mr. Packard,” he said. “The next time he gets a DUI, he faces the possibility of 25 years in prison.”
Anderson also requested following the plea agreement.
Before sentencing, Packard again asked the judge to delay because of his medical appointments.
“My health problems have taken a nosedive,” he said. “I’m trying to get them squared away before being sentenced.”
Berger agreed with the plea agreement’s terms, sentencing Packard to 10 years in the Montana State Prison with five years suspended on the DUI, and a six-month Beaverhead County Jail sentence, to run concurrently. He must also pay court fees and receive credit for time served.