General Surgeon Matthew Maunu, MD, FACS, will join Barrett Hospital & HealthCare’s Department of Surgery starting in early May.
As a general surgeon, Dr. Maunu will be performing a full range of general surgery techniques including minimally invasive surgery, a type of surgery that involves smaller incisions and shorter recovery time. Dr. Maunu will care for patients with hernia and gallbladder issues, skin cancer, trauma injuries, endoscopies and colonoscopies, as well as many other issues.
Dr. Maunu is board certified by the American Board of Surgery and is a member of the American College of Surgeons, American Society of Breast Surgeons, and the Minnesota Surgical Society. He earned his medical degree at University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and completed his general surgery residency at the University of South Alabama in Mobile.
Dr. Maunu is from Saint Cloud, Minnesota, where he was most recently working as a general surgeon for Centracare Clinic. Dr. Maunu will reside in Dillon, Montana, with his wife, three daughters, and son. Some of his hobbies include music, playing guitar, duck hunting, skiing, and road biking.
Dr. Maunu is accepting new patients from Dillon and the surrounding areas in Beaverhead and Madison Counties. For a consultation or appointment, please call the Barrett Hospital & HealthCare clinic at (406) 683-1188.