Dr. Matthew Maunu

General Surgeon Matthew Maunu, MD, FACS, will join Barrett Hospital & HealthCare’s Department of Surgery starting in early May.

As a general surgeon, Dr. Maunu will be performing a full range of general surgery techniques including minimally invasive surgery, a type of surgery that involves smaller incisions and shorter recovery time. Dr. Maunu will care for patients with hernia and gallbladder issues, skin cancer, trauma injuries, endoscopies and colonoscopies, as well as many other issues.