Dallas Dale Whiting Jr., left, pleaded guilty to felony charges in three separate cases, and had previous sentences revoked in two others, in Fifth Judicial District Court April 18. Also pictured is his attorney, Walter Hennessey.
A Nebraska man admitted last week to intimidating and tampering with a witness in his cases and possessing methamphetamines in the Beaverhead County Jail in Fifth Judicial District Court.
Dallas Dale Whiting Jr., 59, pleaded guilty to felony intimidation, tampering with witnesses and informants, and criminal possession of dangerous drugs from three separate cases in district court on April 18. The pleas also netted him revocations of prior sentences in two older, separate cases. Remaining charges which included felony burglary and misdemeanor theft and criminal mischief were dismissed as part of a plea agreement for all five cases with the Beaverhead County Attorney’s Office.
Whiting admitted conduct stretching from June 13, 2022 to Oct. 20, 2023; that he threatened the witness with physical harm and that would kill her animals, he contacted the same witness from the Beaverhead County Jail to induce her to testify a certain way in his cases and had balloons of methamphetamine in his system when booked into the Beaverhead County Jail.
Whiting is held in the Beaverhead County Jail. Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Luke Berger ordered a pre-sentence investigation. Sentencing will occur after that is completed.