Tuesday will be the “two day” at the Beaverhead Community Food Pantry
Also known as the local food bank, the institution located on East Helena Street in Dillon will cement its experiment as permanent--offering a second day of services on Tuesday evenings in addition to its longstanding Wednesday lunch-time hours.
“It dawned on us that we had never tried night hours before to let people who work all day come in,” said Carolyn Dillon, a board member and volunteer for Beaverhead Community Food Pantry, of an experimental run of Tuesday evening hours the food bank began earlier this year, based on a suggestion from the board member at another local nonprofit.
“So, we thought, why don’t we try one night to see how it goes.”
It went well.
As in, a lot people came in for services 5:30–7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays—hours the food bank will continue observing along with its longstanding 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday hours, which have been getting hit harder since food costs spiked.
“In the middle of last year when inflation started ticking up, we went from averaging 70–80 to 90–100 households per week,” recalled Dillon of the greater than 25% surge in clients the food bank has accommodated.
“Though Tuesday hours have alleviated that. We only see 60-70 now on Wednesdays, on top of the 30-40 we see on Tuesdays,” said Dillon, who’s been overseeing food distribution during the new Tuesday hours.
“I’m the Tuesday Night Lady now,” laughed Dillon.
While the number of clients has swelled, donations have fallen, according to Dillon.
“Our food prices have gone up about 17% and our donations are down 12%, so any way people can help is welcome,” said Dillon of donations that can be made through a QR code on the food bank’s Facebook page or checks sent to P.O. Box 1356 in Dillon or food items brought into the food bank, located at 131 E. Helena St. in Dillon.
“People can bring in food donations—cans of peaches, things like that. That will get put on the table for people to take. That is welcome any time,” said Dillon, adding that those looking to get food from the food bank need to fill out an application, so the Beaverhead Community Food Pantry can apply for donations from the food bank in Missoula, which proportions food based on recipient’s ages.
For more information about the Beaverhead Community Food Pantry, go to the organization’s Facebook page or website, or call (406) 660-4500.