Pastor Joel Smith and his wife Jessica and their eight children will join members of the First Baptist Church and interested community members for the 140th anniversary celebration of the church in Dillon this Sunday starting at 2:30 p.m. Joining the pastor and his wife are their children (front row, left to right) Natalie, Charity, Timothy and Benjamin. In the back row (left to right) are Samuel, Valerie, Jessica, Joel, Andrew and Jonathan.
The original First Baptist Church in Dillon was a beautiful structure built of red and white brick. An earthquake in 1936 to the eventual demolition of the church and the eventual construction of a second First Baptist Church.
The First Baptist Church of Dillon, located across from the Post Office, will stage the 140th anniversary celebration of the founding of the church this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The celebration service will focus on the church history with music and other “special things” that Pastor Joel Smith feels will be of interest to the community. The service will be followed by refreshments and the opportunity to mingle and chat.
Special guest Ken Mansell and his wife Vicki, missionaries serving in Japan, will serve as the speaker of the day. Vicki's father Ken Cotes was once the pastor at the Dillon First Baptist Church. Mansell will speak during the regular Sunday service at 11 a.m. The Mansell's are on furlough from their missionary work, a time when they update their supporters.
“Just the longevity is reason to celebrate, and we credit of course that God is merciful to a struggling church,” said Smith. “We humans tend to mess things up. For a church to be consistent for 140 years, at the same location, is amazing in itself. The entire time Montana has been a state (1889), this town has had a First Baptist Church. We are looking at it to celebrate that we give glory to God for how faithful he is.”
Smith, his wife and eight children have been in Dillon since Joel accepted the role of pastor and moved to town in December 2021. Since taking the position, he has spent time learning the history of the church and says that the group has been through “thick and thin,” and has always overcome adversity.
Smith says the church and property were among the original properties and organizations in Dillon.
“The original community wanted certain cornerstones of a community and I think this church and the Presbyterian Church were founded about the same time for that very reason,” said Smith. “They wanted churches in the community along with the post office and a store – those basic Americana foundations of a community.”
The group that founded the original First Baptist Church on March 31, 1883, are now referred to as "The Original Thirteen Baptists." The group included many names important to the development of Dillon. They were Mr. Horton, David Dingley, Mr. J.E. Horton, Mrs. B. Haynes, Mrs. F.E. Foote, Mrs. A. Coad, E.W. Butts, Mrs. E.J. Butts, Miss Abbie Foster, Mrs. M.E. Poindexter, Mrs. V.E. Reynold, Mrs. M.E. Watson, John T. Dingley, and May Dingley (14 names are listed).
The original church building was a magnificent structure of white and red brick. An earthquake in 1936 damaged the structure and it served until 1945 when it had deteriorated beyond repair. The building was torn down in September 1945 and construction on a new church started in July 1948. Church members added an addition in 2003.
As the church celebrates its long and storied history in Dillon, Smith was asked what the church's role is in 2023.
“I, as the pastor, am wanting to reach out more – and I am not saying that the church hasn’t – I’m just wanting us to renew that commitment to be a part of the community in an active way and not just say please notice us, but to be noticeable in a good way,” explained Smith. “I want to start being active in helping others in the community whether they are part of the church or not. I want to do things as a church and not simply as individuals.
“My perception is this church is a little bit taken for granted and I would like to improve that. Obviously, a church ought to be reaching out and not be closed in because that is what Jesus gave the example to do. I think the best way is to just show God’s love in a practical way and the tell them the good news about what god has done for us.”