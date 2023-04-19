A pastor and his family

Pastor Joel Smith and his wife Jessica and their eight children will join members of the First Baptist Church and interested community members for the 140th anniversary celebration of the church in Dillon this Sunday starting at 2:30 p.m. Joining the pastor and his wife are their children (front row, left to right) Natalie, Charity, Timothy and Benjamin. In the back row (left to right) are Samuel, Valerie, Jessica, Joel, Andrew and Jonathan.

The First Baptist Church of Dillon, located across from the Post Office, will stage the 140th anniversary celebration of the founding of the church this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The celebration service will focus on the church history with music and other “special things” that Pastor Joel Smith feels will be of interest to the community. The service will be followed by refreshments and the opportunity to mingle and chat.

Special guest Ken Mansell and his wife Vicki, missionaries serving in Japan, will serve as the speaker of the day. Vicki's father Ken Cotes was once the pastor at the Dillon First Baptist Church. Mansell will speak during the regular Sunday service at 11 a.m. The Mansell's are on furlough from their missionary work, a time when they update their supporters.

Original First Baptist Church

The original First Baptist Church in Dillon was a beautiful structure built of red and white brick.  An earthquake in 1936 to the eventual demolition of the church and the eventual construction of a second First Baptist Church.

