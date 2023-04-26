Beaverhead County fair officials are still hoping to have electrical upgrades completed by this year’s event.
The fair board discussed its grounds improvements and other issues at the April 12 meeting.
The board previously approved an estimated $80,000 project to put utilities underground, add power plugs for vendors and upgrade a transformer to prevent power outages during events. Board chairman Tyler Tintzman said NorthWestern Energy is ready to install the transformer as soon as the equipment is in Dillon. They are just waiting for the electrician they chose to get those parts and give them a day and time to install them.
That work could also be delayed by bad weather — something on the minds of everyone in town tired of snow.
“We were hoping to have it done in May, but now we’re thinking maybe June or July,” Tintzman said, adding the installation may have an impact on any events happening at that point.
Once the installation is done, the midway will be repaved with millings. Commissioner John Jackson said the plan is to do that work this year if possible.
The board also heard from Jamie Kristjanson, who has been holding barrel racing events at the fairgrounds. She is setting up events this year for Fridays, and wants to be sure that is not conflicting with other events going on at the grounds — such as the Demolition Derby on June 10. She said she is willing to move the event that week to another date, so the Jaycees have enough time to prepare the arena for the derby and clean it up afterward.
“I don’t want to be in their way. I don’t want to cause any problems with the Jaycees and we’re happy to help clean up,” she said.
Casey S. Elliott can be reached by email at celliott@dillontribune.com or by calling 406-582-2665.
