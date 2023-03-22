Members of the Dillon City Council got their new assignments for the council’s nine committees at their last meeting.
Though one councilperson refused to endorse the new committee rosters, which exclude her from a chairmanship she’d held on one committee and entirely from the membership another committee she’d served on for years.
Ward 3 Councilperson Mary Jo O’Rourke abstained in the vote over endorsement of the council committee reshufflings put forth this month by City Council Chair Don Hand.
The revised council committee rosters got “aye” votes from the all other city council members.
Held by O’Rourke for years, the chairmanship of the council’s Parks Committee now belongs to Stephen Sievert.
The newest member of the council, Sievert joined the council just last month as successor to Joe Brandon, who’d vacated his Ward 2 council seat for medical reasons.
O’Rourke remains a member of the Parks Committee, and also holds a seat on the Fire & Order Committee. But she no longer occupies a seat on the council’s Judiciary Committee or on its Health & Welfare Committee.
All the other eight members of the city council hold at least one committee chairmanship.
Hand assigned himself two committee chairmanships.
The longest serving member of the city council, Dan Nye also holds two committee chairmanships.
“I made a number of nights working on this, trying to come up with what I believe what everyone’s best skill set was,” Hand told the council shortly before it voted on the committee reassignments:
Cemetery–George Johnston (chair); Diane Armstrong; Stephen Sievert.
City Hall–Raymond Graham (chair); Stephen Sievert; Dan Nye.
Finance–Don Hand (chair); Dan Nye; Russ Schwandt.
Fire & Order–Russ Schwandt (chair); Mary Jo O’Rourke; Raymond Graham.
Health & Welfare–Diane Armstrong (chair); Stephen Sievert; George Johnston.
Judiciary–Dan Nye (chair); Diane Armstrong; Raymond Graham.
Parks–Stephen Sievert; Mary Jo O’Rourke; Diane Armstrong.
Street & Alley–Dan Nye (chair); Don Hand; Russ Schwandt.
Water & Sewer–Don Hand (chair); Russ Schwandt; George Johnston.
During the last city council meeting, Sievert also gained council approval for his appointment to the Board of Adjustments, where he will serve with O’Rourke, who also continues to hold a seat on the Tree Board.