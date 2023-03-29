Salada sentencing pic

William Salada, 71, had a previous sentence revoked in Fifth Judicial District Court. Also pictured is defense attorney Jill Gannon-Nagle.

 Casey S. Elliott photo

A 71-year-old Dillon man received an eight-year suspended prison sentence in Fifth Judicial Court last week, after admitting he drove while drunk and violated conditions of a previously-deferred sentence.

William Charles Salada pleaded guilty to his fourth DUI, a felony, in court on March 25 from an incident that occurred in September 2022.

