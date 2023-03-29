A 71-year-old Dillon man received an eight-year suspended prison sentence in Fifth Judicial Court last week, after admitting he drove while drunk and violated conditions of a previously-deferred sentence.
William Charles Salada pleaded guilty to his fourth DUI, a felony, in court on March 25 from an incident that occurred in September 2022.
Salada had a previously deferred sentence for a 2020 case, where he fired a pistol in his home, endangering family members and threatening to shoot police who were trying to get him to leave the home. He pleaded guilty in that case to felony counts of criminal endangerment and assault on a peace officer.
When he admitted the DUI, Judge Luke Berger revoked Salada’s deferred sentence. Berger then sentenced Salada to eight years in prison (all suspended time) for the criminal endangerment and police assault charges, concurrent, with credit for time served. Salada was sentenced to an additional 13 months in the WATCH program for the DUI, followed by five years in prison, all suspended. Both cases run concurrently. He must pay a $5,000 fine and court fees, with credit for time served toward the fine.
Beaverhead County Attorney Jed C. Fitch and defense attorney Jill Gannon-Nagle recommended the sentence as part of a plea agreement, with the hope that the treatment at WATCH will help Salada address his alcohol dependence.
Fitch said Dillon police were not thrilled at Salada getting a deferred sentence, and have been dealing with post-traumatic stress after the incident in 2020.
“Mr. Salada stands here having received a deferred sentence and an opportunity for his record to be cleared. We’ve given him every opportunity to do that, then he gets drunk as a skunk and drives down the road, risking his life and the lives of others,” Fitch said. “The officers in the prior case need to know their lives mean something and the threats on their lives and the PTSD that comes from it is noticed, acknowledged, and they are cared about and recognized by our system.”
Gannon-Nagle referenced Salada’s difficult home life, with a disabled daughter and a wife with health needs.
“Mr Salada is suffering from extreme alcoholism, to say the least,” she said. “WATCH is probably the best option for Mr. Salada.... Inpatient treatment is probably necessary and required. I hope that sticks — he is, quite frankly, too old to be going in and out of custody.”
“I’m very sorry for anything I’ve done, I will take this program very seriously,” Salada said before Berger pronounced the sentence.
“Mr. Salada, you got a chance after getting drunk and shooting at the cops. You’re amazingly lucky you got a second chance,” Berger said. “You are going to make one of two choices when you get out of WATCH and you get out on probation. You are either going to choose your own destiny and be in the community with your family. Don’t put me in a position where your option 2 is where you die in prison. Because that’s the next step.”