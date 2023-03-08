Blaine Anthony Thomas Burger, at right, enters a not guilty plea to charges in Fifth Judicial District Court in June 2022. He is set for a change of plea hearing in a separate case in the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana in Missoula March 16. Also pictured is Burger's former attorney for the case in Fifth Judicial District Court, Walter Hennessey.
A 19-year-old Dillon man is expected to plead guilty to a production of child pornography charge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana.
Blaine Anthony Thomas Burger is held in federal custody in the case. He is scheduled for a change of plea hearing in the Russell Smith Courthouse in Missoula March 16.
Burger was originally charged with two counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. A plea agreement filed with the court indicates he will plead guilty to one count, and the remaining counts will be dismissed.
Burger is accused of photographing sexual acts with two underage girls and distributing those images across state lines. The plea agreement indicates Burger will admit coercing or persuading one girl to take part in “sexually explicit conduct” to produce the photographs, and that the photographs were sent across state lines. He faces up to 30 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine, and additional special assessments.
The plea agreement also indicates Burger will admit the evidence in the case establishing the commission of other offenses with a separate girl in both Montana and Maryland to the remaining charges in the case. Those incidents allegedly occurred between Feb. 9 and Dec. 4, 2021. The agreement notes the prosecution would recommend reductions in offense level, though U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen DeSoto does not have to follow those recommendations.
Burger faces separate charges in Beaverhead County Fifth Judicial District Court, which accuse him of violence and unwanted sexual conduct with an underage girl. That case is pending.