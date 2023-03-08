Burger photo

Blaine Anthony Thomas Burger, at right, enters a not guilty plea to charges in Fifth Judicial District Court in June 2022. He is set for a change of plea hearing in a separate case in the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana in Missoula March 16. Also pictured is Burger's former attorney for the case in Fifth Judicial District Court, Walter Hennessey.

A 19-year-old Dillon man is expected to plead guilty to a production of child pornography charge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana.

Blaine Anthony Thomas Burger is held in federal custody in the case. He is scheduled for a change of plea hearing in the Russell Smith Courthouse in Missoula March 16.

