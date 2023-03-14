Bullard sentencing pic

Christopher Bullard, left, received a suspended sentence for disorderly conduct, obstructing police and partner or family member assault last week in Fifth Judicial District Court. Also pictured is his attorney, Jill Gannon-Nagle.

 Casey S. Elliott photo

A Dillon man was sentenced last week to injuring his partner in a public fight and obstructed the police investigation into the August 2022 incident in Fifth Judicial District Court.

Christopher Bullard, 40, received a one-year suspended jail sentence and fines in the case.

