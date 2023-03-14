Christopher Bullard, left, received a suspended sentence for disorderly conduct, obstructing police and partner or family member assault last week in Fifth Judicial District Court. Also pictured is his attorney, Jill Gannon-Nagle.
A Dillon man was sentenced last week to injuring his partner in a public fight and obstructed the police investigation into the August 2022 incident in Fifth Judicial District Court.
Christopher Bullard, 40, received a one-year suspended jail sentence and fines in the case.
He was originally charged with felony assault on a peace officer; and misdemeanor counts of partner or family member assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing a peace officer. He pleaded guilty to the misdemeanors and the felony was dismissed as part of a plea agreement with the prosecution.
Julia Gutierrez read a victim impact statement in court. She said Bullard attacked a man she had danced with at a separate event; she intervened and he hit her, knocked her down and she rolled on the street several times. She has several scars as a result of the incident. She alluded to a history of violence in her past and how this incident brought those memories back.
County Attorney Jed C. Fitch and defense attorney Jill Gannon-Nagle both recommended the terms outlined in the negotiated plea agreement. Gannon-Nagle indicated Bullard was very intoxicated that night and it could have led to his behavior.
Bullard did not make a statement prior to sentencing.
Judge Luke Berger agreed with the recommendations, and sentenced Bullard to one year in jail on the partner or family member assault, with all but one day suspended and credit for time served, $100 fine; $100 fine on the disorderly conduct; and 180 days in jail with 179 days suspended and one day credited on the obstructing charge; all concurrent. His time served can be used toward the fines. He must also pay court fees, receive 40 hours of anger management counseling and abide by probation conditions.
“You’ve got to figure this out — my suggestion is you never take another drink,” Berger added. “But that’s going to be up to you.”