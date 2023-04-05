A 44-year-old Dillon man was issued a suspended sentence last week for his fourth DUI in Fifth Judicial District Court.
Aaron Jared Thompson previously admitted to driving his vehicle on Montana Street on June 23, 2022, while under the influence of alcohol. A charge of misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer was dismissed as part of a plea agreement with the Beaverhead County Attorney’s Office.
County Attorney Jed C. Fitch recommended a five-year suspended sentence and treatment, noting Thompson’s DUI history began in 2010, along with other offenses. Defense attorney J.B. Anderson recommended the same sentence, adding Thompson has been taking care of family members with medical issues.
“He’s a good guy, he takes care of his mother who was recently diagnosed with cancer, he takes care of his son,” Anderson said. “He gets a little scrappy when he consumes the fightin’ whiskey.”
Thompson asked the judge to consider delaying the sentencing for those reasons, though he accepted that might not happen in this situation.
Berger went along with the recommendations, sentencing Thompson to 13 months in the Department of Corrections for placement at the WATCH program, followed by a five-year suspended sentence, with credit for time served. He must also pay a $5,000 fine and court fees; time served credit is to be used toward the fine.
“Don’t take this personally...stuff happens to everyone,” he said. “I’m sorry to hear about the things going on with your mom. But now should not be the time that you finally decide you want to be around. Maybe it’s the impetus of that which gets you going.
“I wish you the best of luck,” Berger added. “I want you to realize this is a long-term thing to extend your life.”