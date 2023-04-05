Thompson pic

Aaron Jared Thompson, right, was sentenced for his fourth DUI in Fifth Judicial District Court. Also pictured is Thompson’s attorney, J.B. Anderson.

 Casey S. Elliott photo

A 44-year-old Dillon man was issued a suspended sentence last week for his fourth DUI in Fifth Judicial District Court.

Aaron Jared Thompson previously admitted to driving his vehicle on Montana Street on June 23, 2022, while under the influence of alcohol. A charge of misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer was dismissed as part of a plea agreement with the Beaverhead County Attorney’s Office.

