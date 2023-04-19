A 19-year-old Dillon man received a total of 10 years in prison for having sex with an underage girl who was not legally able to give consent and giving her drugs, and separately endangering a different girl and putting her in fear of bodily injury, in Fifth Judicial District Court last week.

Bret Muise previously pleaded guilty to felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent and criminal distribution of dangerous drugs in one case; and felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor partner or family member assault in a different case.

