A 19-year-old Dillon man received a total of 10 years in prison for having sex with an underage girl who was not legally able to give consent and giving her drugs, and separately endangering a different girl and putting her in fear of bodily injury, in Fifth Judicial District Court last week.
Bret Muise previously pleaded guilty to felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent and criminal distribution of dangerous drugs in one case; and felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor partner or family member assault in a different case.
Judge Luke Berger sentenced him to five years in the Montana Department of Corrections on both the sex and drug distribution charges, to run concurrent; and a separate five year DOC sentence on the criminal endangerment and one year in jail on the partner assault charge, concurrent to each other — but consecutive to the other case, leaving him with a total of 10 years hanging over his head. He must also pay court fees, register as a sexual offender and receive sexual offender treatment. He received credit for 296 days served in the Beaverhead County Jail.
Muise was a juvenile when the sexual intercourse without consent case was charged. It was adjudicated in adult court because of the nature of the crime.
Beaverhead County Attorney Jed C. Fitch recommended the judge follow the plea agreement when sentencing, which called for a total five-year sentence on the drugs and rape case, and a five-year total suspended sentence on the other case, to run concurrently. Fitch noted the long-lasting impact those crimes had on the separate victims.
Defense attorney Walter Hennessey also asked the judge to sentence in line with the plea agreement, and requested Muise not be required to register as a sex offender due to his age. He also asked Muise be screened for chemical dependency treatment and given the opportunity to take that while in custody.
“These are difficult cases,” he said. “Mr. Muise was very young, and is still very young. He just turned 19 while he was held in the Beaverhead County Jail. I ask the court to follow the plea agreement. I think it is fair and equitable and meets the sentencing qualifications of Montana. It provides a measure of punishment and an opportunity for rehabilitation.”
Muise did not make a statement prior to sentencing.
“The reason I’m doing this is the nature of the repeated offenses. I told you numerous times your behavior and your attitude would end you up right here,” Berger told Muise during sentencing. “At some point there’s got to be consequences for what you do. If I was sentencing you on one felony case, that’s one thing. But you’re 19 and I’m sentencing you on three felonies of just unacceptable behavior.
“It pains me to say that I’m not surprised we’re here. You can only tell someone so many times don’t do something, and you continue to do it and it hits the final end of the road. I hope you learn from this. I hope this is not the beginning — I hope this is the end of your adult criminal history,” Berger continued. “If you are paroled on this, and you continue to do what you’ve been doing, you’re going to spend a long time in prison, and I don’t want that for you. But I can’t want it for you if you don’t want it yourself.”