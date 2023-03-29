The Dillon Jaycees announced last Thursday big changes to their annual Kickoff Concert and Demolition Derby. Immediately following the Dillon Jaycees Demolition Derby on Saturday, June 10, the 6th Annual Summer Kickoff Concert will headline multi-platinum American rockers HINDER.
The Demolition Derby, a long-time fan favorite in Dillon, has been under scrutiny by the Beaverhead County Commissioners and the Beaverhead County Fair Board. Liability issues have been the main concern. In Dillon Jaycee fashion, they have pivoted to combine the concert, which has struggled to find a footing in the spring/summer entertainment line-up, with the successful Demo. The combination has the possibility of making June 10 an afternoon and evening to remember.
When the cars start smashing at noon for the 50th Anniversary of the Dillon Jaycees Demolition Derby, it will be the first demo derby of the season in the state of Montana. In a press release the Jaycees were confident that “it is sure to bring fresh cars from around the state.”
The golden anniversary of the demo will feature the Stock Class, Herbie Derby and a UTV Barrel Race.
Following the final crash, HINDER will take the stage with gates opening at 7:30 p.m. and the show starting at 8:30pm.
Concert tickets will be available April 10. Additional information about the band can be found at www.hindermusic.com.