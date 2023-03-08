Rotary speaker today
Rotary Club District 5390 Governor Barrie Matthews will act as guest speaker at the noon lunch meeting of Dillon Rotary set for today, Wednesday, March 8, in the Guild Hall of St. James Episcopal Church, 203 E. Glendale St. Anyone interested in learning more about Rotary is invited to attend. For more information, email matthewfullerton@me.com.
Preschool Storytime
A weekly get-together for toddlers featuring reading, sing-a-longs, craft activities, special guest starts and socializing, Storytime welcomes kiddos aged 0–5 and their caregivers on Thursdays at 10 a.m. to the Dillon Public Library, 121 S. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 683-4544.
BCHS Boosters today
The Beaverhead County High School Booster Club will convene today, Wednesday, March 8, in the BW Lodge Seminar Room, starting at 6 p.m. For more information, call 683-2361.
Archaeology talk
"Sage & Stone: Archaeology History of Southwest Montana," will serve as the topic of a free 6:30 p.m. presentation by local author Carl M. Davis on Thursday, March 9, in the Old Depot Theater, 15 S. Montana St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 683-5027 or email bvhdmuseum@hotmail.com.
River event Thurs.
Water Quality on the Big Hole River will be the focus of a 6:30 p.m. presentation on Thursday, March 9, at the local Patagonia outlet, 16 S. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 683-2580.
Ski Patrol dinner Fri.
A spaghetti dinner to benefit the Beaverhead Ski Patrol will take place 6–9 p.m. on Friday, March 10, in the Elks Lodge, 27 E. Center St. in downtown Dillon. The event will feature dinner, desserts and auctions, plus live music by Bill Dwyer.
Oyster Feed Sat.
The Southern Montana Shrine Club’s annual Oyster Feed will get cracking at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. in the Frontier Event Center, 102 E. Helena St. in downtown Dillon.
Spring Paint and Lunch Sat.
A Paint & Lunch session will happen Saturday, March 11, at Tendoy Fine Art, 36 E. Bannack St. in downtown Dillon, where those with all levels of experience will be welcome to participate. Jean James will lead a watercolor painting class in the morning, followed by an afternoon oil painting class with instructor Colleen Howe Cheney. Materials and lunch will be included in the class fee. Register by Thursday, March 9, by calling 406-925-9434 or 406-660-2304.
Pie sale Tues.
The Happy Pie Day Sale will happen Tuesday, March 14, from 10 a.m. until the pie runs out at the Grace United Methodist Church, 131 E. Bannack St. in Dillon. For more information about this fundraiser for the Dillon Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, call 683-4544.
Preschooler screening
The annual screening of preschoolers will happen at the Dillon Elementary School District Office on Cottom Drive 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 15–16. Testing for hearing, vision, emotional and intellectual development is open to kiddos aged 0–4 who will not turn 5 prior to the Sept. 10 deadline for kindergarten eligibility. Appointments are required and can be obtained by calling Natalie at 683-4311 (option 3).
Lenten buffet March 17
The Dillon Knights of Columbus will offer cod fish Friday buffets for Lent on March 17 and March 31, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the St. Rose of Lima Family Center, 226 S. Atlantic St. in Dillon. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call 683-4391.
Vocals concert March 20
Five-member a cappella singing group Backtrack Vocals will present a 7:30 p.m. concert March 20 in the Beier Auditorium on the University of Montana Western campus in Dillon. For more information about this Dillon Concert Association event, call Laurie Hagenbarth at 683-5050 or Pat Brown at 406-925-0618.
Afterschool art March 24
An hour-long Afterschool Art Class for grades 5–12 will start at 3:45 p.m. on March 24, at Tendoy Fine Art, 35 E. Bannack St. in downtown Dillon. Other sessions will meet March 31, April 14 and April 28, and May 12. For more information, call 406-660-2304.
Free indoor play
The Playspace at The Village, located in the basement of 225 E. Reeder St. in Dillon, offers admission-free play on Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, email info@earlychildhood406.org.
Square dancing Sundays
Sunday square dancing lessons and sessions start at 1 p.m., in the Beaverhead Senior Center, 126 S. Montana St. in downtown Dillon. All ages and levels are welcome. For more information, email lizzied05@live.com or call Faye at 208-553-2727.
Soroptimist event March 25
Soroptimist International of Dillon will host its annual "Purses With A Purpose" with an Italian Night Dinner and Auction, starting at 5 p.m. on March 25 in the Elks Lodge, 27 E. Center St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 406-925-1437.
Colt Challenge March 31
The annual Colt Challenge happen 9 a.m. on March 31 at the Montana Center for Horsemanship in Dillon, where the following day, April 1, a 10 a.m. Preview and 11:30 a.m. Lunch will precede the 1 p.m. Sale. For more information, contact Eric Hoffman at 406-925-1499.
Sheridan craft fair
The Sheridan Art/Craft Fair will happen April 1, starting at 9 a.m. in the Sheridan Senior Center, 210 Crofoot St. Vendors interested in participating can get more information by calling 406-207-0334 or emailing skyvalley96@hughes.net.
Support groups
The local Dementia & Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group meets 10:30–11:30 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at 1000 State Hwy 91 S in Dillon. For more information, call 683-6867. Another support group for caregivers of people suffering from dementia, disability or chronic illness meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the Sheridan Library, 209 E. Hamilton St. For more information, call 406-842-5770.
Food banks Wednesdays
The Beaverhead Community Food Pantry, 131 E. Helena in Dillon, distributes food on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to all community members requesting assistance. In the event of an emergency, call 406-660-4500 and leave a message that includes the information you are seeking or email bhcfoodpantry@hotmail.com. The Twin Bridges Helping Hand Food Pantry, located upstairs above the Twin library at 206 S. Main St., will open Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone in need for food is invited. For more information, email twinbridgesfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Senior lunches Wednesdays
A Senior Lunch will be served Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the Senior Center, 126 S. Montana St. in downtown Dillon, where a game of bingo will follow lunch and then pinochle at 1 p.m. Pinochle will be played there 1–4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with a 1 p.m. crafting session happening every Tuesday—the same day lessons will be offered in bridge, a game that will be played in the Senior Center on Mondays. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information about bridge lessons and games, call 406-660-0585.
Blood pressure testing Wednesdays
Free blood testing will be available noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Beaverhead Senior Center, 126 S. Montana St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 406-660-0585.