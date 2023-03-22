The Dillon Jaycees did not get the certainty they hoped for over the demolition derby’s future last week.
Jaycees representatives met with the Beaverhead County fair board and two county commissioners at the fair board meeting March 15.
“We’d like to know your thoughts on the future of the derby — if this is going to be the last year, or if it’s possible to keep it going,” Jaycee Jason Schumacher said. “It would be nice to end it on our terms if we can.”
The death of an emergency medical technician at a 2019 Powell County demolition derby hastened a trend away from the spectacle. Insurers — including Montana Association of Counties (MACO), which covers Beaverhead County — are unwilling to accept the liability.
The county commission will match the insurance liability amount the Jaycees obtain for this year’s event in June. There is no guarantee they will do so again, though.
“I’m not speaking for the rest of the board. MACO told us they would advise against (having a derby). That’s probably where I’m going to stand,” board member and MSU Ag Agent Jessica Murray said. “I don’t want to put that liability on the taxpayers, because there’s always that option. You guys do great stuff for this community, and we want to help as we can, but we don’t want to assume the risk for the rest of the community.”
Murray referred to county taxpayers, who would end up paying for any legal settlement resulting from serious injuries at any event held at the county fairgrounds. She said debris, likely leftover from past demo derbies in the arena, had recently injured horses and competitors in other events at the fairgrounds.
Commissioner Tom Rice suggested the Jaycees work with other community groups to do a more thorough cleaning of the grounds after the event, to reduce the chances of dangerous debris.
Schumacher suggested removing the sand from the arena before the event and replacing it afterward. Board member David Schuett said he did not think that would work, as it could remove some of the base dirt in the arena.
I think as the fair board, all we’re asking is you clean it up to how it was before you guys had the event, and we’re happy. If it’s cleaned up correctly, that should eliminate the risk,” Schuett said.
“For us to keep the derby going, we’re willing to do whatever it takes,” Schumacher said.
“I think it’s up to these guys (the commission), not us,” Schuett added.
To reach Casey S. Elliott, email celliott@dillontribune.com or call 406-582-2665.
