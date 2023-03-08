Demolition derby cars

Dillon’s deep and long demolition derby tradition will extend at least one more year due to a decision Monday by the Beaverhead County Commissioners. In the photo above, cars slam and jam during the derby last June.

The 50th annual Beaverhead County Demolition Derby will take place at the Beaverhead County Fairgrounds in June, the commissioners decided Monday.

The county will match the amount of liability insurance they purchase to the amount the Jaycees get to ensure this year's derby goes forward as planned. But the event's future fate remains under discussion.

