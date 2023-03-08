Dillon’s deep and long demolition derby tradition will extend at least one more year due to a decision Monday by the Beaverhead County Commissioners. In the photo above, cars slam and jam during the derby last June.
The 50th annual Beaverhead County Demolition Derby will take place at the Beaverhead County Fairgrounds in June, the commissioners decided Monday.
The county will match the amount of liability insurance they purchase to the amount the Jaycees get to ensure this year's derby goes forward as planned. But the event's future fate remains under discussion.
"If this is going to be the last derby, it would be nice to announce it as such," Jaycee Jason Schumacher told the commissioners.
Demolition derbies are a dying breed, as liability costs increase and insurers are less willing to cover the events. The trend away from derbies hastened in 2019, after an emergency medical technician died at a Powell County event. The county's insurers are not willing to cover demolition derbies at this time.
Jaycees supporters and representatives noted the organization has made many improvements to the arena at the fairgrounds, adding an accident like the one in Powell County would be unlikely here.
Some county fair board members indicated the derby needs to move out of the fairgrounds for liability concerns, Schumacher noted. No fair board members were present Monday.
"The fair board made it clear they don't want us down there," he said to the commission. "It isn't just between us and you."
The fair board meets March 15. The commission and Jaycees agreed to attend the meeting to discuss the issue between all three groups.
"We'll need an answer sooner rather than later," Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley agreed. "At least this year's got handled."