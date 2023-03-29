In 2020, the state of Montana joined a pack of 20 other states and the District of Columbia when it legalized recreational marijuana. Montana voters passed ballot Initiative 190 on a thin margin of 57% for and 43% against.

The legalization came with a brand new pipeline of tax money and now that the money is starting to flow, a debate is building in the Capitol over how that money should be used and who should be controlling it. Just like alcohol or tobacco and nicotine products, recreational marijuana has a tax of 20% and medicinal marijuana sits at 4%. The current total this year from marijuana sales sits at about $50 million that the state can use.