The Washington D.C. district court judge overseeing a Dillon man’s U.S. Capitol riot trial refused to delay the trial once more.
D.C. Judge Royce C. Lamberth denied a motion to push Isaac Sturgeon’s trial to later in the year, noting attorneys should have had ample time to prepare for the May 15 date. That trial date was set in August 2022.
Sturgeon and co-defendants Taylor Johnatakis of Washington and Craig Bingert of Pennsylvania are accused of helping other rioters shove a police barricade into D.C. police Jan. 6, 2021. All have pleaded not guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; impeding passage through or within the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings; and engaging in an act of physical violence in the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings.
Separately, Lamberth granted a motion to separate Johnatakis’ trial from his co-defendants. Johnatakis intends to represent himself, and his comments during hearings led Lamberth to question his mental fitness to do so.
Johnatakis told the judge at the March 23 status hearing held by videoconference he was present to settle the charges against him. Lamberth said the case could not be settled at that moment since he had pleaded not guilty to the charges and the case was set to head to a jury trial.
The judge said he did not think Johnatakis was mentally competent to proceed and ordered a mental examination; Lamberth ruled to separate Johnatakis’ case from the other defendants because he did not believe an exam could be conducted in time for the May trial.
“A mental exam is required before I can let you go before a jury. You do not understand what I’m talking about, you are repeating complete nonsense,” Lamberth said. “There needs to be an exam to see if you have any understanding of the nature of the charges against you.”