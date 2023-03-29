The Washington D.C. district court judge overseeing a Dillon man’s U.S. Capitol riot trial refused to delay the trial once more.

D.C. Judge Royce C. Lamberth denied a motion to push Isaac Sturgeon’s trial to later in the year, noting attorneys should have had ample time to prepare for the May 15 date. That trial date was set in August 2022.

To reach Casey S. Elliott, email celliott@dillontribune.com or call 406-582-2665.