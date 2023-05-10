One local boy’s dream set off a chain of developments leading to the revival of Cub Scouts in Dillon.
“It all started with my son wanting to be a Cub Scout,” recalled Justin Brewer of what inspired him to recently lead the drive to found a new Cub Scout troop in Dillon.
“Patrick made the request, but we didn’t have anything here in town, so we contacted the Boy Scouts of America,” remembered Brewer, owner of the local Gyros Wagon, which, along with Performance Auto Parts, became a big early business sponsor and financial backer of the local Cub Scout troop.
“So we said, ‘Alright, here we go,'” said Brewer of the start of a group that now includes more than two dozen Cub Scouts, both boys and girls, who meet every Tuesday evening at the local LDS Church.
“Who wants to help me with the Pledge of Allegiance?” asks Brewer at the start of last week’s meeting, inspiring hands from all over the room to shoot up, high in the air.
The Cub Scouts deliver the Pledge to a flag standing next to signs with the Scout Oath and another reminding that “A Scout is trustworthy, helpful, loyal, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.”
The Pledge and then the Scout Oath get delivered with great energy, something these Cub Scouts seem to invest in just about everything they do, from reciting pledges to staging a local Pinewood Derby to interacting with each other before and after meetings.
Even with the local troop’s being founded just in the past year and the extraordinarily harsh winter they just endured, these Cub Scouts have already gotten out for some special field trips.
They’ve hiked to the M, visited the Beaverhead County Museum and climbed the county courthouse tower to watch its clock get wound. “It was fun and the kids learned a lot,” said Brewer of outcomes sought by most Cub Scout activities.
“I really like being outdoors,” announced Bodhi Liebert, as he offers his thoughts on a possible Cub Scout camping trip to the Big Hole this summer with Quincy Jones and Bobby Williams, fellow local Webelos—the highest ranking group in Cub Scouts.
“I like the principles of outdoors, outdoor ethics, getting kids outdoors and away from screens—all the principles that made this worthwhile to for him,” said local Webelo Den Mom Jennifer Mickelson of what compelled her to get her son and herself engaged with the local Cub Scouts.
“There was no troop here, and so we were driving to Butte every week so he could be a Scout,” recalled Mickelson.
“I got wind that they were trying to start a troop here, so I thought I could invest the time I spent driving back and forth to Butte helping start this troop,” said Mickelson, whose fifth grader son will soon graduate from elementary school and Cub Scouts, to head to middle school and Boy Scouts.
With no local troop currently operating in Dillon, she hopes to help Brewer and others found a new local Boy Scout troop and keep up the learning, the discipline, the fun and the relationships her son has gained through being a Cub Scout in Dillon.
“The connections,” said Mickelson, “that they make with other kids are really nice.”
Founded nearly a century ago for boys and girls aged 5–10 or in grades K–5, Cub Scouts rank as the most popular division of the Boy Scouts of America, providing kids with introductions to new friends and new experiences and new skills—and their parents the chance to help provide leadership and positive role models.
For more information about the local Cub Scouts troop, call Justin Brewer at 406-988-0303.