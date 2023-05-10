Cub Scout Pledge

Hands raise rapidly as volunteers compete to lead the Pledge of Allegiance at a recent Cub Scout meeting in Dillon.

 M.P. Regan photo

One local boy’s dream set off a chain of developments leading to the revival of Cub Scouts in Dillon.

“It all started with my son wanting to be a Cub Scout,” recalled Justin Brewer of what inspired him to recently lead the drive to found a new Cub Scout troop in Dillon.

M.P. Regan can be reached by email at mregan@dillontribune.com.