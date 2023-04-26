The coronavirus is still circulating, public health officials reported last week, though the agency does not get case information unless a positive test is performed at a health facility.
The Beaverhead County/City Board of Health met Friday to revise governmental authority documents and discuss the state of public health in Beaverhead County.
Public Health Director Sue Hansen noted the FDA recently authorized the bivalent vaccines as the only vaccines to use now, overtaking the original two-dose monovalent ones. The newest authorization makes it easier on health officials who had difficulty keeping track of a number of different vaccine options based on ages.
“Now we have two vaccines...versus like seven or eight different types that we had to deal with,” she said, adding the changes are more simplified and easier to follow. Those who test positive are still recommended to isolate for five days, and if their symptoms are getting better, they can be out and about for the next five days with a mask on.
Symptoms of COVID illness are becoming harder to keep tabs on, Barrett Hospital Chief Clinical Officer Carolyn Hansen told the health board. As the coronavirus continues to evolve, newer strains present different symptoms and they are all over the map. The newest variant tends to add conjunctivitis (more commonly known as pink eye) and gastrointestinal issues to its possible symptoms.
The CDC is also looking to determine whether another booster shot is needed for people age 65 and older; it has yet to determine if there will be an annual booster schedule.
Sue Hansen reported the COVID home tests generally do not detect the presence of COVID until three- to four days after symptoms begin, but they do still work. The health department has free COVID tests available to the public.
Beaverhead County lists three active COVID cases and 2,492 total cases on the Montana COVID tracking website; the county recorded 33 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The county’s vaccination rate is 54%, which is higher than the state’s 53%. The state added 340 cases in the past week. Montana recorded 333,229 total COVID cases and 3,708 deaths as of April 21.
The health department is looking forward to moving into its newly-acquired building, currently occupied by Dr. Justin Rhodes, Hansen said, though it needs some additional work to make it suitable as a public health building. The dentist will be moving to a new building still under construction. Hansen said they hoped they would be in the new building by this fall.
Beaverhead County Sanitarian Joyce Pollastro reported she is working on getting an easy food safety training program online for the county, to make it easier to train new employees in food service on the safe ways to handle food preparation. The program she is looking into has a number of different foreign language options, to help newcomers that are not completely fluent in English understand the issues.
Disaster Emergency Services Coordinator Tom Wagenknecht said he is focusing efforts on creating a “continuity of government” plan for the county, if a major natural or human-caused disaster took out vital government services.
Health board member Charlotte Quist said she will look into developing an animal health emergency plan for the county, something she wanted to get started but COVID pushed to the back burner. That type of plan could be used if a communicable disease among animals shuts down animal movements, or jumps to humans and causes a big outbreak.
The health board spent more time hashing out its governing authority and inter-local agreement documents, which they hope to have finalized by their next meeting at 10 a.m. June 30 at the Lima community center/fire hall.