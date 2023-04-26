The coronavirus is still circulating, public health officials reported last week, though the agency does not get case information unless a positive test is performed at a health facility.

The Beaverhead County/City Board of Health met Friday to revise governmental authority documents and discuss the state of public health in Beaverhead County.

