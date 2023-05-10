Zack and Terri Medina announced recently that they have opened ERA Lambros Real Estate in Dillon, a satellite office in partnership with Annelise Hedahl based in the Missoula office of Lambros.
Hedahl and Zack Medina met while they were both attending college in Dillon. Both Zach and his wife Terri have been building experience in the real estate field, Zach since 2018 and Terri since 2019. Hedahl called the Medina’s and made her offer to open a Lambros in Dillon as partners. Pat Dauenhauer of Missoula is the president, managing broker, and owner of ERA Lambros Real Estate.
“We don’t have a physical location as of yet, but that is in the works,” said Terri Medina. “Honestly, post-COVID, Zach and I were doing everything remotely, so we were already set-up for that, but we do want a physical location.”
Zack noted that not only did COVID force businesses to adapt to an on-line presence, but it accelerated the skill development of both halves of the couple in terms of learning the real estate business.
“So much of everything is on-line now,” cited Zack. “They say 95% of all home searches begin on-line, so obviously people are seeing it is there and they’ll pick up the phone and call. During the COVID time it was so wild and crazy. We got a lot of exposure to a lof of different things at that time. We’ve had people say they didn’t do that type of transaction until they were 10 years in, just because there was such an influx of people coming in and people selling property. It was wild and crazy, but it was a good experience.”
Zack and Terri can be found on-line at southwestmontanarealestate.com and Terri says the company helps with promotions across the broad spectrum of Facebook, Instagram, and global marketing on-line to help the Medina’s in Dillon help a distant client find a home or buy some property.
“Residential and land I would say is the primary focus in Beaverhead, Madison and Jefferson counties that we serve,” said Terri. “Obviously, yes we can do commercial and yes, we can do farm and ranch, but residential and land is the primary focus of what we do.”
According to Terri, the Dillon market is still very strong for residential property and land. She says that a house in the $325,000 range, if appropriately priced, still gets multiple offers and sometimes over the asking price. Lots are in demand, but according to Terri the biggest issue has been getting a well drilled with some companies booked as far as a year to two years out.
“We look forward to supporting the community through this business in a lot of different ways,” said Zack. “You get here, and it brings you in. We love it here. It is 30 years later since I came here to play football at Western and I’m still here.”
“We’re excited to be a part of a very reputable company,” concluded Terri. “The training is great and is going to benefit our clients even more to give them more exposure in some of the ways that we can help market properties and help buyers and sellers. It is a great opportunity and we’re excited to partner up with Anneliese and the ERA Lambros team out of Missoula.”