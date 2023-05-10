Zack and Terri Medina

Terri and Zach Medina have recently opened ERA Lambro Real Estate in Dillon.

 J.P. Plutt photo

Zack and Terri Medina announced recently that they have opened ERA Lambros Real Estate in Dillon, a satellite office in partnership with Annelise Hedahl based in the Missoula office of Lambros.

Hedahl and Zack Medina met while they were both attending college in Dillon. Both Zach and his wife Terri have been building experience in the real estate field, Zach since 2018 and Terri since 2019. Hedahl called the Medina’s and made her offer to open a Lambros in Dillon as partners. Pat Dauenhauer of Missoula is the president, managing broker, and owner of ERA Lambros Real Estate.

J.P. Plutt can be reached by e-mail at publisher@dillontribune.com or call 406-582-2664.

Tags