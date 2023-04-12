CORRECTIONS CORRECTION Apr 12, 2023 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In an April 5 story about the body found in the Big Hole, the sheriff’s name was misspelled in a couple of places. It is David Wendt, not Wentz.In an April 5 story on the solar farm south of Dillon, the number of modules was incorrectly reported. The correct number of modules is 196,000.We apologize for the errors and apologize for any confusion it may have caused. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Grammar And Syntax Police Linguistics Mathematics Submit News Dillon Tribune is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News