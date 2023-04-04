Correction CORRECTION Apr 4, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A story about the Adams Lane subdivision in the March 26 edition contained an error.The residents of the subdivision wanted to create a rural improvement district to ensure all those using the road were paying for its upkeep. They never specifically wanted it paved.We apologize for the error. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Economy Submit News Dillon Tribune is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News