Emergency officials, community members and government employees are attempting to come up with ways to continue to operate following a laundry list of natural and manmade disasters.
The big “what ifs” out there focus on earthquakes, fires, floods, power and internet outages, Disaster Emergency Services Coordinator Tom Wagenknecht said at the May 1 Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting.
Wagenknecht has been updating emergency operations documents, including where officials would set up shop if the county courthouse was unusable, or parts of the county were without power or internet service for an extended amount of time. It’s not a farfetched fear — there have been times in the past few years when internet service downtime exceeded several hours, and communications needed to be jerry-rigged or rerouted.
“There’s a lot of assumptions that this system will continue to work. We found out here in Beaverhead County that we had some failure points — we’re not the only ones, it happens all over the place,” Wagenknecht said. “We had our internet lines cut up, dug up. The way we’re structured now, we put in a couple of redundant loops and we can send (911) traffic in other directions to keep it all afloat. But there’s a potential to lose all of it.”
Beaverhead County officials have upgraded communications and ensured backup power — and an emergency 911 operations location — in a number of key locations over the past couple of years. But backup power only works if you have enough fuel to keep it going, and would not help much if the main internet lines are damaged or cut, removing cell phone communications as an option.
“Think of individual cell phone towers, which are some of the tallest structures around. During the event of a 6.0 earthquake and we have a lot of damage, we’ll probably lose some or all of our communications,” Wagenknecht said.
And even if employees can work from home or another central location, they need equipment that may be buried under rubble or otherwise inaccessible. Clerk and Recorder Stacey Reynolds noted all their work, and many other offices in the county courthouse, need internet access and equipment. Backup power is one thing, but a lack of back-up internet options could shut them down.
“The trouble is, the public can’t get a hold of us if they need something,” Wagenknecht said. “Some people have Starlink.... We have a certain amount of mobile radios.”
Public Health Director Sue Hansen said it would be a good idea for some education on where to go and what to do in a communications blackout. And Wagenknecht said there are some satellite phones in key locations.
Wagenknecht urged attendees to consider these scenarios and create each department’s own plans, which will all be different based on each one’s equipment and other needs. He is also looking for feedback on his basic emergency operations plan and the contacts listed. The issue is expected to be discussed at the next LEPC meeting.