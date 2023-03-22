rodeo banquet

The Montana Western Rodeo team and Head Coach JT Robbins are excited to announce that Andy and Anna Belle Gaasch, their son Ryan, and his wife Lindsay will be honored during Friday’s UMW Rodeo Banquet as this year’s “Friends of UMW Rodeo.”

“Families like the Gaasch’s are vital to Montana Western Rodeo’s success. They don’t think twice about helping out, and I’m so grateful for their generosity. We wouldn’t exist without supporters like them,” said Robbins.