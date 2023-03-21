DMS aces Academic Olympics again M.P. Regan Dillon Tribune Staff Mike Regan Reporter Author email Mar 21, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The educational elites from Dillon Middle School took top spot for the second straight year at the Southwest Montana Academic Olympics held last week in Bozeman.“I have some great news our Academic Olympics team won again this year,” DMS Principal Joel Rogers told the Dillon School District #10 Board of Trustees at its March meeting of the repeat feat.“I think it’s important to recognize those kids. We’re very good at recognizing athletes; I think it’s also important to recognize our academic kids as well.”Those kids are:A Team: Daria Adkins, Aven Pflieger, Athan Graham, Ean Field, Eli Freeman.B Team: Lilla Guiberson, James Seidensticker, Evelyn Tolman, Finn Fitch, Kestrel Aiken (Alternate: Brody Curnow).C Team: Luis Guitierrez, Jordyn Martinez, Declan Oswald, Everett Sitton, Zane Garrison, (Alternate: Greer Morstein).The annual competition with a Jeopardy-like format was held in the Student Union Building on the campus of Montana State University.The 2022 DMS Academic Olympic team also won top spot there in 2022 and took the trophy back to Bozeman this year for the event to transfer to the winning school.“It’s a travelling trophy,” said Rogers, “but now it’s back in Dillon.” To reach M.P. Regan email mregan@dillontribune.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Education School Systems Job Market Mike Regan Reporter Author email Follow Mike Regan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Submit News Dillon Tribune is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News