Beaverhead Animal Shelter meeting
The Beaverhead Animal Shelter is meeting in person (not zoom) on April 19 from noon to 1 p.m. in the public meeting room at the Beaverhead County Courthouse, 2 S. Pacific St.
Assistance hotline today
The Office of Public Assistance will feature a dedicated phone line on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon and 1–5 p.m. to its Butte office from the Beaverhead Resource Assistance Center, 205 E. Center St. in Dillon. Cover Montana will have a representative in the Dillon office 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every other Wednesday to help with Affordable Care Act and Medicaid insurance issues. Go to covermt.org to make an appointment. For more information, call 406-988-0360.
Scholar talk today
“Powering American Civilization: Ideology and Moral Philosophy Confront the Natural World” will be the topic of a 4 p.m. talk today, Wednesday, April 19, by University of Montana Western’s Dr. Bill Janus in Room 311 of UMW’s Block Hall in Dillon. This latest installment in the “On the Rocks” series is free and open to all. It can be attended in person or viewed remotely on the Montana Western Learning Center’s YouTube channel. For more information, email arica.crootof@umwestern.edu.
Preschool Storytime
A weekly get-together for toddlers featuring reading, sing-a-longs, craft activities, special guest stars and socializing, Storytime welcomes kiddos aged 0–5 and their caregivers on Thursdays at 10 a.m. to the Dillon Public Library, 121 S. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 683-4544.
Street project info
The Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture will on Thursday, April 20, in the second floor meeting room of the Bank of Commerce in downtown Dillon, host a noon Lunch ‘n’ Learn focused on this year’s Montana Department of Transportation construction projects for Atlantic Street-Helena Street and I-15. To RSVP, email info@beaverheadchamber.org. For more information, call 683-5511.
Biz social Thurs.
All area business professionals and their family members are invited to the 5–7 p.m. After Hours Mixer on Thursday, April 20, at Badger Archery, 41 E. Glendale St. in downtown Dillon, where attendees can shoot at targets and enjoy refreshments. For more information contact the Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture by calling 683-5511 or emailing info@beaverheadchamber.org.
Mythfest III starts
Spring performance festival Mythfest III will offer a virtual stage show featuring locals and artists from around the world running Thursday, April 20, through May 3 as part of the Bank of Commerce’s Performing Arts Series. For more information, call 683-7038 or email stephen.seder@umwestern.edu.
Glassblowing demo
Local glass artists Elizabeth and Michael Walters will offer a 3:30 p.m. lecture and demonstration on glassblowing on Friday, April 21, in the University of Montana Western’s Emerick Art Studios, at the corner of Poindexter and South Atlantic streets in Dillon. For more information, contact UMW Professor of Fine Arts Ruth King at 683-7344 or ruth.king@umwestern.edu.
College volleyball
The volleyball teams from Montana State University and Idaho State will conduct their spring volleyball scrimmage at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Beaverhead County High School in Dillon. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call 683-2361.
Road cleanup Sat.
An Earth Day Trash Pickup will happen along 10 Mile Road on Saturday, April 22, with participants gathering at 10 a.m. in the High Trails parking lot. Event host Beaverhead Trails Coalition will provide trash bags and take the garbage collected to the dump. For more information, call 931-627-2664 or email beaverheadtrails@gmail.com.
Spring Fling Sat.
The Spring Fling & Bling event will happen 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, in the National Guard Armory, 1070 Hwy 41 in Dillon. For more information, call event sponsor the Dillon Public Library at 683-4544.
Free indoor play
The Playspace at The Village, located in the basement of 225 E. Reeder St. in Dillon, offers free admission to its warm, extensive play area on Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, email info@earlychildhood406.org.
Trail races Sunday
Climb the M will offer technically challenging trail races of 5k and 10k on Sunday, April 23, in Dillon. To register or get more information, go to montanarunningcompany.com/
Afterschool art set for April 28
An hour-long Afterschool Art Class for grades 5–12 will start at 3:45 p.m. April 28, in Tendoy Fine Art, 35 E. Bannack St. in downtown Dillon. Another session will happen May 12. For more information, call 406-660-2304.
Elk banquet April 29
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation’s Vigilante Chapter will host its annual Big Game Banquet on April 29 at the Historical Round Barn, 175 Riverside Drive in Twin Bridges. Doors open at 4 p.m. To reserve a spot, call 310-780-0319 or at www.rmef.org.
Marathon May 13
The sixth annual Beaverhead Marathon will offer a full 26-mile and half-marathon courses on May 13. To register or get more information, go to montanarunningcompany.com/.
Legal docs clinic scheduled May 23
The 2023 Kelly Moorse Memorial Legal Documents Clinic will happen 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 23 in the Elks Lodge, 27 E. Center St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 406-444-7787 or 800-332-2272.
June Jubilee June 3
The Dillon Montana Community Foundation will host the June Jubilee, a Fun Festival of Events on June 3rd. The day’s events are: -9:00 a.m. Kiwanis Park Community Yard Sale and Vendors -12:00 p.m. Depot Park, First Responders Touch-a-Truck, Kids Pie Eating Contest, Games and Fun -1:00 p.m. White Hat Coalition 27th Annual Auto Festival and Cruise -2:00 p.m. Duck Race.
Tickets are available at Womack’s Printing Place, The Bookstore, Dillon Tribune and from committee members. Contact 406-569-1262 or dillonmtcf@gmail.com for information or to volunteer to help.
Demo Derby+concert June 10
The Dillon Jaycees will present a doubleheader of entertainment at the Beaverhead County Fairgrounds in Dillon on June 10, when the Jaycees 50th annual Demo Derby at noon, with stock, Herbie Derby and UTV barrel racing included. Then at 8:30 p.m. multi-platinum band Hinder will hit the stage for the JCs’ sixth annual Kickoff Concert. For more information, go to more information available online at www.dillonjaycees.com.
History Days July 21-23
The Dillon Montana Community Foundation hosts the 4th Annual Dillon History Days — Remembering the 70’s, July 21-23. Crazy Days Sales, Vendors, Talent Contest, Barbecue Cook Off, Live Music, Community Worship Service. Contact 406-569-1262 or dillonmtcf@gmail.com for information or to volunteer to help.
Vets Exchange at UMW
The Veterans Military Exchange at the University of Montana Western in Dillon can help vets access services and get their questions answered about a variety of issues from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays in UMW’s Student Union Building, where vets can also drop in for just coffee, use a computer or enjoy the company of fellow veterans.
Support groups
The local Dementia & Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group meets 10:30–11:30 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at 1000 State Hwy 91 S in Dillon. For more information call 683-6867. Another support group for caregivers of people suffering from dementia, disability or chronic illness meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the Sheridan Library, 209 E. Hamilton St. For more information, call 406-842-5770.
Food Bank Adds Tuesdays
The Beaverhead Community Food Pantry, 131 E. Helena in Dillon, will now be open from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings as well as their usual Wednesday time (see following entry). They have added this service on a permanent basis.
Food banks Wednesdays
The Beaverhead Community Food Pantry, 131 E. Helena in Dillon, distributes food on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to all community members requesting assistance. In the event of an emergency, call 406-660-4500 and leave a message that includes the information you are seeking or email bhcfoodpantry@hotmail.com. The Twin Bridges Helping Hand Food Pantry, located upstairs above the Twin library at 206 S. Main St., will open Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone in need of food is invited. For more information, email twinbridgesfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Senior lunches Wednesdays
A Senior Lunch will be served Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the Senior Center, 126 S. Montana St. in downtown Dillon, where a game of bingo will follow lunch and then pinochle at 1 p.m. Pinochle will be played there 1–4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with a 1 p.m. crafting session happening every Tuesday—the same day lessons will be offered in bridge, a game that will be played in the Senior Center on Mondays. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information about bridge lessons and games, call 406-660-0585.
Blood pressure testing Wednesdays
Free blood testing will be available noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Beaverhead Senior Center, 126 S. Montana St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 406-660-0585.
Local 12-step meetings
The Dillon Alano Club has updated its regular schedule of meetings in club headquarters at 215 E. Helena St. to: Thursdays at noon for the Freelance Group; Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. for NA (Narcotics Anonymous); Fridays at 8 p.m. for the Hard-Nose Group; and Mondays at 6:15 p.m. for the Blended Women’s Group. Meetings for the Lucky Tuesday Group will happen Tuesdays at 8 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 215 E. Glendale St. in Dillon. Alano Club meetings will also occur in the area outside Dillon, with Sheridan AA getting together Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and Twin Bridges AA convening Thursdays at 8 p.m. For more information, call the Area 40 Hotline 888-607-2000.