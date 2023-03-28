BRIEFS FOR MARCH 29, 2023
Rotary lunch today
Dillon Rotary will host its weekly noon lunch meeting today, Wednesday, March 3l in the Guild Hall of St. James Episcopal Church, 203 E. Glendale St. For more information, email matthewfullerton@me.com.
Preschool Storytime Thurs.
A weekly get-together for toddlers featuring reading, sing-a-longs, craft activities, special guest stars and socializing, Storytime welcomes kiddos aged 0–5 and their caregivers on Thursdays at 10 a.m. to the Dillon Public Library, 121 S. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 683-4544.
BCHS baseball Thurs.
Weather permitting, the Beaverhead County High School baseball team will play the inaugural game of program history on Thursday, March 30, on Cubs Field in Dillon’s Ray Lynch Park, with the first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m. To find out if the weather will permit or get more information, call 683-2361.
Afterschool art Fri.
An hour-long Afterschool Art Class for grades 5–12 will start at 3:45 p.m. on Friday, March 31, in Tendoy Fine Art, 35 E. Bannack St. in downtown Dillon. Future sessions will meet April 14 and April 28, and May 12. For more information, call 406-660-2304.
Tourney signup ends Fri.
Registration for the first annual Spring Pickleball Tournament with men’s, women’s and mixed doubles brackets with partners drawn at random will close Friday, March 31, at the tourney site—the Southwestern Montana Family YMCA, 75 Swenson Way in Dillon. The tourney is open to members and nonmembers. For more information, call Rick Parke at 660-1111.
Lenten buffet Fri.
The Dillon Knights of Columbus will offer cod fish for a Friday buffet for Lent on March 31, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the St. Rose of Lima Family Center, 226 S. Atlantic St. in Dillon. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call 683-4391.
Colt Challenge+Sale Fri.–Sat.
The annual Colt Challenge happen 9 a.m. Friday, March 31, at the Montana Center for Horsemanship in Dillon, where the following day, Saturday, April 1, a 10 a.m. Preview and 11:30 a.m. Lunch will precede the 1 p.m. Sale. For more information, contact Eric Hoffman at 406-925-1499.
Sheridan craft fair Sat.
The Sheridan Art/Craft Fair will happen Saturday, April 1, starting at 9 a.m. in the Sheridan Senior Center, 210 Crofoot St. Vendors interested in participating can get more information by calling 406-207-0334 or emailing skyvalley96@hughes.net.
Easter Egg Hunt Sat.
The Dillon Jaycees always popular annual Easter Egg Hunt for kids of all ages will happen Saturday, April 1, at Vigilante Park in Dillon, where the hunt will begin at 10 a.m. sharp and end minutes later. Refreshments and photo ops with the Easter Bunny will also be available after the last egg gets found. For more information, email dillonjaycees1956@gmail.com.
Earth concert Sun.
"In Celebration of Earth: a Violin & Piano Concert" will happen Sunday, April 2, starting at 3 p.m. in Dillon’s First Presbyterian Church, 24 S. Pacific St. in Dillon.
The program will feature music from mostly the modern and Romantic eras performed by Bozeman Symphony concertmaster violinist Carrie Krause and MSU piano professor Julie Gosswiller. Tickets can be acquired in advance at baroquemusicmontana.org. For more information, call Charlene Loge at 683-4344.
Free indoor play Sundays
The Playspace at The Village, located in the basement of 225 E. Reeder St. in Dillon, offers free admission to its warm, extensive play area on Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, email info@earlychildhood406.org.
Square dancing Sundays
Sunday square dancing lessons and sessions start at 1 p.m., in the Beaverhead Senior Center, 126 S. Montana St. in downtown Dillon. All ages and levels are welcome. For more information, email lizzie05@live.com.
Sex crimes talk Monday
"Sex Trafficking in Montana" will be the topic of a 6 p.m. presentation by Detective Guy Baker on Monday, April 3, in the Lewis & Clark Room in Matthews Hall on the campus of the University of Montana Western in Dillon. For more information, email monique.schofield@umwestern.edu or call 683-7389.
Color Run Tues.
The Color Fun Run will take off at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 4, from Keltz Arena on the University of Montana Western campus in Dillon, Everyone is invited to participate in this free event designed to bring awareness to the issue of sexual assault prevention. For more information, call 683-7389 or email monique.schofield@umwestern.edu.
Food Pantry open Tuesday
Located at 131 E. Helena St. in Dillon, the Beaverhead Community Food Pantry will be open for distribution of food 5:30–7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through April 4, in addition to its regular Wednesday hours of 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call 406-660-4500.
Legion meets April 5
American Legion Post 20 will host a dinner and general meeting, starting with a 5:30 p.m. social, on April 5, in the Legion Hall, 437 E. Glendale St. in Dillon. For information, email lovolkening@gmail.com or call 406-925-3774.
Bake Days April 5–7
The Great Harvest University Bakery, 25 E. Glendale St. in downtown Dillon, will open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 5–7 to sell items to raise money for the Beaverhead Ski Patrol’s warming hut at Maverick Mountain. For more information, go to the Great Harvest University Facebook page.
Mosquito talk April 12
University of Montana Western alumnus and PhD candidate Katie. M. Susong will present a 4 p.m. talk on “The Biology of the Aedes Mosquitoes” in Room 311 of Block Hall on the University of Montana Western campus in Dillon, preceded by a half-hour social. For more information, email bradley.wood@umwwestern.edu.
Trap League signup April 13
Registration for the Beaverhead Gun Trap League will happen at 5:30 p.m. April 13, when a rules review and work party will also take place at Beaverhead Gun Club, 436 S. Dakota St. in Dillon. For more information, contact Josh Bridgeman (406-925-9283; bridgemj1@gmail.com) or Mick Paffhausen (406-925-3899; mickpaff@gmail.com).
Spring Fling April 22
The Dillon Public Library's Spring Fling & Bling event will happen from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 22 in the National Guard Armory, 1070 Hwy 42 in Dillon. For more information, call the library at 683-4544.
Trail races April 23
Climb the M will offer technically challenging trail races of 5k and 10k on April 23 in Dillon. To register or get more information, go to montanarunningcompany.com/
Marathon May 13
The sixth annual Beaverhead Marathon will offer a full 26-mile and half-marathon courses on May 13. To register or get more information, go to montanarunningcompany.com/.
Legal docs clinic May 23
The 2023 Kelly Moorse Memorial Legal Documents Clinic will happen 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 23 in the Elks Lodge, 27 E. Center St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 406-444-7787 or 800-332-2272.
Demo Derby, concert June 10
The Dillon Jaycees will present a doubleheader of entertainment at the Beaverhead County Fairgrounds in Dillon on June 10, when the Jaycees 50th Annual Demo Derby at noon, with stock, Herbie Derby and UTV barrel racing included. Then at 8:30 p.m. multi-platinum band Hinder will hit the stage for the JCs’ sixth annual Kickoff Concert. For more information, go to more information available online at www.dillonjaycees.com.
Support groups
The local Dementia & Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group meets 10:30–11:30 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at 1000 State Hwy 91 S in Dillon. For more information, call 683-6867. Another support group for caregivers of people suffering from dementia, disability or chronic illness meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the Sheridan Library, 209 E. Hamilton St. For more information, call 406-842-5770.
Food banks Wednesdays
The Beaverhead Community Food Pantry, 131 E. Helena in Dillon, distributes food on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to all community members requesting assistance. In the event of an emergency, call 406-660-4500 and leave a message that includes the information you are seeking or email bhcfoodpantry@hotmail.com. The Twin Bridges Helping Hand Food Pantry, located upstairs above the Twin library at 206 S. Main St., will open Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone in need for food is invited. For more information, email twinbridgesfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Senior lunches Wednesdays
A Senior Lunch will be served Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the Senior Center, 126 S. Montana St. in downtown Dillon, where a game of bingo will follow lunch and then pinochle at 1 p.m. Pinochle will be played there 1–4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with a 1 p.m. crafting session happening every Tuesday—the same day lessons will be offered in bridge, a game that will be played in the Senior Center on Mondays. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information about bridge lessons and games, call 406-660-0585.
Blood pressure testing Wednesdays
Free blood testing will be available noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Beaverhead Senior Center, 126 S. Montana St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 406-660-0585.