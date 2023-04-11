Ibeyville Park at Rotary today

Gail Plovanic, community organizer for the Friends of Ibeyville Park, will act as guest speaker for the noon lunch meeting of Dillon Rotary set for today, Wednesday, April 12, in the Guild Hall of St. James Episcopal Church, 203 E. Glendale St. She will be presenting Rotary service project ideas for Ibeyville Park. Everyone interested in learning more about the project or the Rotary organization is invited to attend. For more information about the Rotary Club, email Matthew Fullerton at matthewfullerton@me.com

M.P. Regan can be reached by email at mregan@dillontribune.com.