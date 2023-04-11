Ibeyville Park at Rotary today
Gail Plovanic, community organizer for the Friends of Ibeyville Park, will act as guest speaker for the noon lunch meeting of Dillon Rotary set for today, Wednesday, April 12, in the Guild Hall of St. James Episcopal Church, 203 E. Glendale St. She will be presenting Rotary service project ideas for Ibeyville Park. Everyone interested in learning more about the project or the Rotary organization is invited to attend. For more information about the Rotary Club, email Matthew Fullerton at matthewfullerton@me.com
Mosquito talk today
University of Montana Western alum and PhD candidate Katie. M. Susong will today, Wednesday, April 12, present “The Biology of the Aedes Mosquitoes” in Room 311 of Block Hall on the University of Montana Western campus in Dillon at a 4 p.m. talk preceded by a half-hour social. For more information, email bradley.wood@umwwestern.edu.
Preschool Storytime Thurs.
A weekly get-together for toddlers featuring reading, sing-a-longs, craft activities, special guest stars and socializing, Storytime welcomes kiddos aged 0–5 and their caregivers on Thursdays at 10 a.m. to the Dillon Public Library, 121 S. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 683-4544.
Chamber board Thursday
The Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture will hold its next monthly board meeting at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, in 4B’s Restaurant, 570 N. Montana St. in Dillon. For more information, call 683-5511 or email dillonmtcvb@gmail.com.
Trap League signup Thurs.
Registration for the Beaverhead Gun Trap League will happen at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, when a rules review and work party will also take place at Beaverhead Gun Club, 436 S. Dakota St. in Dillon. For more information, contact Josh Bridgeman (406-925-9283; bridgemj1@gmail.com) or Mick Paffhausen (406-925-3899; mickpaff@gmail.com).
Indian Ed events Fri.
A pair of Indian Education for all events will happen Friday, April 14, on the campus of the University of Montana Western in Dillon. Mike Jetty will give a 10 a.m. presentation at Beier Auditorium in Main Hall. A flag ceremony is set for 1 p.m. on the Legacy Plaza, with special guests from the Blackfeet Nation. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call 683-7311 or email randall.johnshon@umwestern.edu
Afterschool art Fri.
An hour-long Afterschool Art Class for grades 5–12 will start at 3:45 p.m. on Friday, April 14, in Tendoy Fine Art, 35 E. Bannack St. in downtown Dillon. Future sessions will meet April 28, and May 12. For more information, call 406-660-2304.
Free indoor play Sundays
The Playspace at The Village, located in the basement of 225 E. Reeder St. in Dillon, offers free admission to its warm, extensive play area on Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, email info@earlychildhood406.org.
Beaverhead Animal Shelter meeting
The Beaverhead Animal Shelter is meeting in person (not zoom) on April 19 from noon to 1 p.m. in the public meeting room at the Beaverhead County Courthouse, 2 S. Pacific St.
Scholar talk April 19
“Powering American Civilization: Ideology and Moral Philosophy Confront the Natural World” will be the topic of a 4 p.m. talk on April 19 by University of Montana Western’s Dr. Bill Janus in Room 311 of UMW’s Block Hall in Dillon. This latest installment in the “On the Rocks” series is free and open to all, and can be viewed on the Montana Western Learning Center’s YouTube channel. For more information, email arica.crootof@umwestern.edu.
Untold Stories of Bannack April 20
Beaverhead County Museum invites the community to an evening with Bannack State Park Manager John Phillips on April 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the Old Depot Theatre on Montana Street. John will present the untold stories of Bannack. This is free to the public, donations are welcome. For information call 406-683-5027 or email bvhdmuseum@hotmail.com.
Street project info April 20
The Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture will on April 20 in the second floor meeting room of the Bank of Commerce in downtown Dillon host a noon Lunch ‘n’ Learn focused on this year’s Montana Department of Transportation construction projects for Atlantic Street-Helena Street and I-15. To RSVP, email info@beaverheadchamber.org. For more information, call 683-5511.
Biz social April 20
All area business professionals and their family members are invited to a 5–7 p.m. After Hours Mixer on April 20 at Badger Archery, 41 E. Glendale St. in downtown Dillon, where attendees can shoot at targets and enjoy refreshments. For more information contact the Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture by calling 683-5511 or emailing info@beaverheadchamber.org.
Mythfest III starts April 20
Spring performance festival Mythfest III will offer a virtual stage show featuring locals and artists from around the world April 20 through May 3 as part of the Bank of Commerce’s Performing Arts Series. For more information, call 683-7038 or email stephen.seder@umwestern.edu.
Glassblowing demo April 21
Local glass artists Elizabeth and Michael Walters will offer a 3:30 p.m. lecture and demonstration on glassblowing on April 21, in the University of Montana Western’s Emerick Art Studios, at the corner of Poindexter and South Atlantic streets in Dillon. For more information, contact UMW Professor of Fine Arts Ruth King at 683-7344 or ruth.king@umwestern.edu.
College volleyball April 22
The volleyball teams from Montana State University and Idaho State will conduct their spring volleyball scrimmage at 2 p.m. on April 22 at Beaverhead County High School in Dillon. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call 683-2361.
Spring Fling April 22
The Spring Fling & Bling event will happen 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 22 in the National Guard Armory, 1070 Hwy 41 in Dillon. For more information, call event sponsor, the Dillon Public Library, at 683-4544.
Trail races April 23
Climb the M will offer technically-challenging trail races of 5k and 10k on April 23 in Dillon. To register or get more information, go to montanarunningcompany.com/
Elk banquet April 29
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation’s Vigilante Chapter will host its annual Big Game Banquet on April 29 at the Historical Round Barn, 175 Riverside Dr. in Twin Bridges. Doors open at 4 p.m. To reserve a spot, call 310-780-0319 or at www.rmef.org.
Marathon May 13
The sixth annual Beaverhead Marathon will offer a full 26-mile and half-marathon courses on May 13. To register or get more information, go to montanarunningcompany.com/.
Legal docs clinic May 23
The 2023 Kelly Moorse Memorial Legal Documents Clinic will happen 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 23 in the Elks Lodge, 27 E. Center St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 406-444-7787 or 800-332-2272.
Demo Derby+concert June 10
The Dillon Jaycees will present a doubleheader of entertainment at the Beaverhead County Fairgrounds in Dillon on June 10, when the Jaycees 50th annual Demo Derby at noon, with stock, Herbie Derby and UTV barrel racing included. Then at 8:30 p.m. multi-platinum band Hinder will hit the stage for the JCs’ sixth annual Kickoff Concert. For more information, go to more information available online at www.dillonjaycees.com.
Vets Exchange at UMW
The Veterans Military Exchange at the University of Montana Western in Dillon can help vets access services and get their questions answered about a variety of issues from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.weekdays in UMW’s Student Union Building, where vets can also drop in for coffee, use a computer or enjoy the company of fellow veterans.
Support groups
The local Dementia & Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group meets 10:30–11:30 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at 1000 State Hwy 91 S in Dillon. For more information, call 683-6867. Another support group for caregivers of people suffering from dementia, disability or chronic illness meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the Sheridan Library, 209 E. Hamilton St. For more information, call 406-842-5770.
Food banks Wednesdays
The Beaverhead Community Food Pantry, 131 E. Helena in Dillon, distributes food on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to all community members requesting assistance. In the event of an emergency, call 406-660-4500 and leave a message that includes the information you are seeking or email bhcfoodpantry@hotmail.com. The Twin Bridges Helping Hand Food Pantry, located upstairs above the Twin library at 206 S. Main St., will open Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone in need for food is invited. For more information, email twinbridgesfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Senior lunches Wednesdays
A Senior Lunch will be served Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the Senior Center, 126 S. Montana St. in downtown Dillon, where a game of bingo will follow lunch and then pinochle at 1 p.m. Pinochle will be played there 1–4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with a 1 p.m. crafting session happening every Tuesday—the same day lessons will be offered in bridge, a game that will be played in the Senior Center on Mondays. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information about bridge lessons and games, call 406-660-0585.
Blood pressure testing Wednesdays
Free blood testing will be available noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Beaverhead Senior Center, 126 S. Montana St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 406-660-0585.
Local 12-step meetings
The Dillon Alano Club has updated its regular schedule of meetings in club headquarters at 215 E. Helena St. to: Thursdays at noon for the Freelance Group; Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. for NA (Narcotics Anonymous); Fridays at 8 p.m. for the Hard-Nose Group; and Mondays at 6:15 p.m. for the Blended Women’s Group. Meetings for the Lucky Tuesday Group will happen Tuesdays at 8 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 215 E. Glendale St. in Dillon. Alano Club meetings will also occur in the area outside Dillon, with Sheridan AA getting together Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and Twin Bridges AA convening Thursdays at 8 p.m. For more information, call the Area 40 Hotline 888-607-2000.