MYCA at Rotary today
Montana Youth Challenge Academy Program Director Trent Gibson will serve as guest speaker at the noon meeting of Dillon Rotary set for today, Wednesday, May 10, in the Guild Hall of St. James Episcopal Church, 203 E. Glendale St. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, email matthewfullerton@me.com.
Assistance hotline today
The Office of Public Assistance will feature a dedicated phone line on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon and 1–5 p.m. to its Butte office from the Beaverhead Resource Assistance Center, 205 E. Center St. in Dillon. Cover Montana will have a representative in the Dillon office 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every other Wednesday to help with Affordable Care Act and Medicaid insurance issues. Go to covermt.org to make an appointment. For more information, call 406-988-0360.
Preschool Storytime Thurs.
A weekly get-together for toddlers featuring reading, sing-a-longs, craft activities, special guest stars and socializing, Storytime welcomes kiddos aged 0–5 and their caregivers on Thursdays at 10 a.m. to the Dillon Public Library, 121 S. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 683-4544.
Kids flower workshop Thurs.
“Plant This, Not That” will happen 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, May 11, at the Dillon Public Library, 121 S. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon, where kids will get information on planting flowers and the opportunity to sow flower seeds in a pot to take home, along with information on identifying noxious weeds. For more information, call 683-4544.
Planning Board Thurs.
The Beaverhead County Planning Board will convene Thursday, May 11, at 1 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Room of the Beaverhead County Courthouse in Dillon.
Ag group meets Thurs.
All members of the public along with area farmers and ranchers are invited to participate in a Local Working Group meeting about how federal ag dollars get spent in the county, taking place 6–7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, in the Conference Room of the local DNRC office, 840 N. Montana St. in Dillon. For special accommodations or more information, call 683-3802.
Community Roundtable Thurs.
A Community Roundtable on drug use in Dillon and Narcan training designed to help stop deaths from opioid overdoses will happen at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, in Sweetwater Coffee,
24 S. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon. Dillon Police Chief Jeremy Alvarez and local Police Officer Jared Rumsey will help inform discussions.
Afterschool art Fri.
An hour-long Afterschool Art Class for grades 5–12 will start at 3:45 p.m. on Friday, May 12, at Tendoy Fine Art, 35 E. Bannack St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 406-660-2304.
Bannack Clean-Up Sat.
The annual Bannack State Park Clean-Up Day will happen Saturday, May 13, when volunteers will sweep out and wash windows on the park’s historic buildings and perform other tasks in preparation for the park’s summer season from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 406-834-3413 or email bannackstatepark@mt.gov.
Olympic Weightlifting Sat.
Dillon’s inaugural Olympic Weightlifting Meet will happen Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Topo Fitness, 920 N. Montana St. Sanctioned by USA Weightlifting, the meet will feature area competitors and others from around the state, and be overseen by Michael Karchut, an area resident who represented the USA at the Olympics in weightlifting.
Marathon Sat.
The sixth annual Beaverhead Marathon will offer a full 26-mile and half-marathon courses on Saturday, May 13. To register or get more information, go to montanarunningcompany.com/.
Free indoor play Sundays
The Playspace at The Village, located in the basement of 225 E. Reeder St. in Dillon, offers free admission to its warm, extensive play area on Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, email info@earlychildhood406.org.
Food Bank added hrs. Tues.
Tuesday hours of 5:30–7:30 p.m. are now being observed each week by Beaverhead Community Food Pantry, 131 E. Helena St. in Dillon, in addition to the facilities longstanding Wednesday hours of 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, email bhcfoodpantry@hotmail.com.
Parenting class starts Tues.
Love and Logic Parenting classes will happen 6–7:30 p.m. Tuesdays from May 16 to June 20 through the Early Childhood Coalition of Beaverhead County, 225 E. Reeder St. in Dillon, where free dinner and childcare will be provided to participants. For more information, email education@earlychildhood406.org or call 406-478-2948.
Garry celebration May 13
A Celebration of Life for the late John A. Garry will take place May 13 at 2 p.m. in the Lewis & Clark Room of Mathews Hall on the campus of the University of Montana Western in Dillon.
Chamber lunch May 18
The Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture will host a May 18 Lunch ‘n’ Learn on sports and activities at the University of Montana Western in Dillon. To get more information or RSVP, email info@beaverheadchamber.org.
Pet clinic May 20
A Spay/Neuter Clinic for pets in low-income households will happen May 20–21 in the National Guard Armory in Dillon, where low-cost vaccinations will also be offered. To volunteer to help or gain an appointment or get more information about this offering sponsored by the Kennel Club of Dillon, call 683-4564 or 683-3696.
Legal docs clinic May 23
The 2023 Kelly Moorse Memorial Legal Documents Clinic will happen 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 23 in the Elks Lodge, 27 E. Center St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 406-444-7787 or 800-332-2272.
Bear safety starts May 24
A four-part course covering how to venture safely into areas that may be populated with bears will start at 6 p.m. on May 24 with “Beers, Bears and Bear Spray” at Beaverhead Brewing Co., 218 S. Montana St. in downtown Dillon. The following day, May 25, “Bear Safety Training” will take place at 6 p.m. at Beaverhead Search & Rescue, 1000 Mt Hwy 41 N. in Dillon. Two more 6 p.m. “Bear Safety Training” sessions will happen, the first on June 22 in the Divide Grange, 105 School House Road, the second on June 29 in the Wisdom Community Center, 411 County Road in Wisdom. For more information, call 599-9424.
Scout project event May 25
A Community Bingo Night fundraiser for efforts by local high schooler Ryleigh Plovanic to redo the Welcome to Dillon signs at both ends of town for the community and for his Eagle Scout service project will take place May 25 at the Dillon Elks Lodge, 27 E. Bannack St. in downtown Dillon, where a silent auction and chicken fried steak will be served up as part of the event.
Adult softball signups by May 31
The Dillon Jaycees are bringing adult slow-pitch softball back to Dillon with men’s and women’s leagues planned to play in June and July. For more information, call Jason at 406-596-2633 or click on the Community Involvement tab on the homepage of dillonjaycees.com.
Moms group meets June 1
Moms Supporting Moms will hold its next monthly get-together on Thursday, June 1, at the Village Playspace, 225 E. Reeder St. in Dillon. For more information, email education@earlychildhood406.org or call 406-478-2948..
Jubilee June 3
The June Jubilee will take place June 3 with various events around Dillon, including at 9 a.m. Community Yard Sale in Kiwanis Park; a noon First Responders Touch-a-Truck, Kids Pie Eating Contest, Games and Fun at Depot Park; the 1 p.m. White Hat Coalition’s 27th annual Auto Festival and Cruise; and a 2 p.m. Duck Race along the creek by Depot Park. Tickets are available at Womack’s Printing Place, The Bookstore, the Dillon Tribune and from members of the Dillon Montana Community Foundation, which is hosting the June Jubilee. For more information, call 406-569-1262 or email dillonmtcf@gmail.com.
Ag-Stravaganza June 8
The Ag-Stravaganza will happen in the 4-H Building on the Beaverhead County Fairgrounds in Dillon 5–7 p.m. on June 8, when demonstrations and information will be presented on the latest developments in the agricultural industry. For more information about this free event, contact the Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture by calling 683-5511 or emailing info@beaverheadchamber.org.
Demo Derby+concert June 10
The Dillon Jaycees will present a doubleheader of entertainment at the Beaverhead County Fairgrounds in Dillon on June 10, when the Jaycees 50th annual Demo Derby at noon, with stock, Herbie Derby and UTV barrel racing included. Then at 8:30 p.m. multi-platinum band Hinder will hit the stage for the JCs’ sixth annual Kickoff Concert. For more information, go to more information available online at www.dillonjaycees.com.
Wheels celebration June 24
Anything With Wheels will celebrate modes of transportation of all wheeled varieties on June 24 at the Big Hole River Retreat, 770 Brownes Bridge Road in Glen, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call Art at 406-660-4356.
Vets Exchange at UMW
The Veterans Military Exchange at the University of Montana Western in Dillon can help vets access services and get their questions answered about a variety of issues from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays in UMW’s Student Union Building, where vets can also drop in for just coffee, use a computer or enjoy the company of fellow veterans.
Support groups
The local Dementia & Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group meets 10:30–11:30 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at 1000 State Hwy 91 S in Dillon. For more information, call 683-6867. Another support group for caregivers of people suffering from dementia, disability or chronic illness meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the Sheridan Library, 209 E. Hamilton St. For more information, call 406-842-5770.
Food banks Wednesdays
The Beaverhead Community Food Pantry, 131 E. Helena in Dillon, distributes food on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to all community members requesting assistance. In the event of an emergency, call 406-660-4500 and leave a message that includes the information you are seeking or email bhcfoodpantry@hotmail.com. The Twin Bridges Helping Hand Food Pantry, located upstairs above the Twin library at 206 S. Main St., will open Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone in need for food is invited. For more information, email twinbridgesfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Senior lunches Wednesdays
A Senior Lunch will be served Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the Senior Center, 126 S. Montana St. in downtown Dillon, where a game of bingo will follow lunch and then pinochle at 1 p.m. Pinochle will be played there 1–4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with a 1 p.m. crafting session happening every Tuesday—the same day lessons will be offered in bridge, a game that will be played in the Senior Center on Mondays. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information about bridge lessons and games, call 406-660-0585.
Blood pressure testing Wednesdays
Free blood testing will be available noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Beaverhead Senior Center, 126 S. Montana St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 406-660-0585.
Local 12-step meetings
The Dillon Alano Club’s new headquarters are located at 310 E. Sebree St., Dillon. Meeting Schedule: Hard-Nose Group meets Fridays at 8 p.m. Blended Women’s Group meets Mondays at 6:15 p.m. Lucky Tuesday Group meets Tuesdays at 8 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 215 E. Glendale St. in Dillon. Alano Club meetings outside the Dillon area: Sheridan AA Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Twin Bridges AA Thursdays at 8 p.m. For more information, call the Area 40 Hotline 888-607-2000.