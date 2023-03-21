A violin & piano concert in Dillon

 "In Celebration of Earth" will be presented at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 2, at the First Presbyterian Church in Dillon. Through moods of beauty and solace, elements of earth-themed repertoire, and local composers, the concert carves space for reflection on the changing climate. The program featuring primarily Modern as well as Romantic era music for violin and piano is performed by Bozeman Symphony concertmaster violinist Carrie Krause and MSU piano professor Julie Gosswiller and presented by Baroque Music Montana's "Beyond Baroque" series.

