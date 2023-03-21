A violin & piano concert in Dillon
"In Celebration of Earth" will be presented at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 2, at the First Presbyterian Church in Dillon. Through moods of beauty and solace, elements of earth-themed repertoire, and local composers, the concert carves space for reflection on the changing climate. The program featuring primarily Modern as well as Romantic era music for violin and piano is performed by Bozeman Symphony concertmaster violinist Carrie Krause and MSU piano professor Julie Gosswiller and presented by Baroque Music Montana's "Beyond Baroque" series.
Chamber ED at Rotary today
Rebecca Jones will serve as guest speaker at the noon lunch meeting of Dillon Rotary set for today, Wednesday, March 22, in the Guild Hall of St. James Episcopal Church, 203 E. Glendale St. The Executive Director of the Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, Jones will discuss tourism in the county. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, email matthewfullerton@me.com.
Thomas talk today
Dr. Rob Thomas will offer a 4 p.m. presentation on “Uncovering the Ancestral Missouri River (Sixmile Creek Formation)" in Room 311 of Block Hall on the University of Montana Western campus in Dillon, preceded by a half-hour social. For more information, email arica.crootof@umwestern.edu.
Museum board meets today
The Beaverhead County Museum Board of Trustees convenes at 5 p.m. today, Wednesday, March 22, at 15 S. Montana St. in downtown Dillon.
Preschool Storytime Thurs.
A weekly get-together for toddlers featuring reading, sing-a-longs, craft activities, special guest stars and socializing, Storytime welcomes kiddos aged 0–5 and their caregivers on Thursdays at 10 a.m. to the Dillon Public Library, 121 S. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 683-4544.
Trails group meets Thurs.
Beaverhead Trails Coalition will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, March 23, in the Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Annex of the Beaverhead County Courthouse in Dillon, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information, email beaverheadtrails@gmail.com.
Afterschool art Fri.
An hour-long After-school Art Class for grades 5–12 will start at 3:45 p.m. on Friday, March 24, in Tendoy Fine Art, 35 E. Bannack St. in downtown Dillon. Future sessions will meet March 31, April 14 and April 28, and May 12. For more information, call 406-660-2304.
Japan-Montana Fri.–Sat.
Japanese Culture in Western Montana will celebrate the influence the Asian nation’s traditions and innovations on life in Montana on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25, by the University of Montana Western and the Dillon Public Library. Events will focus on Japanese food, drink, movies, literature, art, artifacts, horticulture, Samurai armor and more. Event passports will be available for pickup this week at the Dillon Public Library, 121 S. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, please call 683-4544.
Soroptimist event Sat.
Soroptimist International of Dillon will host its annual Purses With A Purpose with an Italian Night Dinner and Auction, starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, in the Elks Lodge, 27 E. Center St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 406-925-1437.
Free indoor play Sundays
The Playspace at The Village, located in the basement of 225 E. Reeder St. in Dillon, offers free admission to its warm, extensive play area on Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, email info@earlychildhood406.org.
Square dancing Sundays
Sunday square dancing lessons and sessions start at 1 p.m., in the Beaverhead Senior Center, 126 S. Montana St. in downtown Dillon. All ages and levels are welcome. For more information, email lizzie05@live.com.
Food Pantry open Tuesdays
Located at 131 E. Helena St. in Dillon, the Beaverhead Community Food Pantry will be open for distribution of food 5:30–7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through April 4, in addition to its regular Wednesday hours of 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call 406-660-4500.
Lenten buffet March 31
The Dillon Knights of Columbus will offer cod fish for a Friday buffet for Lent on March 31, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the St. Rose of Lima Family Center, 226 S. Atlantic St. in Dillon. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call 683-4391.
Colt Challenge March 31
The annual Colt Challenge will start at 9 a.m. on March 31 at the Montana Center for Horsemanship in Dillon, where the following day, April 1, at 10 a.m., a preview and 11:30 a.m. lunch will precede the 1 p.m. sale. For more information, contact Eric Hoffman at 406-925-1499.
Sheridan craft fair April 1
The Sheridan Art/Craft Fair will happen April 1, starting at 9 a.m. in the Sheridan Senior Center, 210 Crofoot St. Vendors interested in participating can get more information by calling 406-207-0334 or emailing skyvalley96@hughes.net.
Mosquito talk April 12
University of Montana Western alumnus and PhD candidate Katie. M. Susong will present a 4 p.m. talk on “The Biology of the Aedes Mosquitoes” in Room 311 of Block Hall on the University of Montana Western campus in Dillon, preceded by a half-hour social. For more information, email bradley.wood@umwwestern.edu.
Spring Fling April 22
The Dillon Public Library's "Spring Fling & Bling" event will happen from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 22, in the National Guard Armory at 1070 Hwy 42 in Dillon. For more information, call the library at 683-4544.
Legal docs clinic May 23
The 2023 Kelly Moorse Memorial Legal Documents Clinic will happen 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 23 in the Elks Lodge, 27 E. Center St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 406-444-7787 or 800-332-2272.
Support groups
The local Dementia & Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group meets 10:30–11:30 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at 1000 State Hwy 91 S in Dillon. For more information, call 683-6867. Another support group for caregivers of people suffering from dementia, disability or chronic illness meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the Sheridan Library, 209 E. Hamilton St. For more information, call 406-842-5770.
Food banks Wednesdays
The Beaverhead Community Food Pantry, 131 E. Helena in Dillon, distributes food on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to all community members requesting assistance. In the event of an emergency, call 406-660-4500 and leave a message that includes the information you are seeking or email bhcfoodpantry@hotmail.com. The Twin Bridges Helping Hand Food Pantry, located upstairs above the Twin library at 206 S. Main St., will open Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone in need for food is invited. For more information, email twinbridgesfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Senior lunches Wednesdays
A Senior Lunch will be served Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the Senior Center, 126 S. Montana St. in downtown Dillon, where a game of bingo will follow lunch and then pinochle at 1 p.m. Pinochle will be played there 1–4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with a 1 p.m. crafting session happening every Tuesday—the same day lessons will be offered in bridge, a game that will be played in the Senior Center on Mondays. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information about bridge lessons and games, call 406-660-0585.
Blood pressure testing Wednesdays
Free blood testing will be available noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Beaverhead Senior Center, 126 S. Montana St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 406-660-0585.