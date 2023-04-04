Rotary lunch today
Dillon Rotary will conduct its monthly business meeting as part of its weekly noon lunch get-together set for today, Wednesday, April 5, in the Guild Hall of St. James Episcopal Church, 203 E. Glendale St. For more information, email matthewfullerton@me.com.
Legion meets today
American Legion Post No. 20 will host a dinner and general meeting, starting with a 5:30 p.m. social, today, Wednesday, April 5, in the Legion Hall, 437 E. Glendale St. in Dillon. For information, email lovolkening@gmail.com or call 406-925-3774.
City Council meets today
The Dillon City Council will hold its first meeting of the month today, Wednesday, April 5, starting at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon. To see a copy of the agenda, go to dillonmt.org and click on the Agendas & Minutes tab and scroll down to April 5, 2023. For more information, call 683-4245.
Bake Days Wed–Fri.
The Great Harvest University Bakery, 25 E. Glendale St. in downtown Dillon, will open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday–Friday, April 5–7 to sell items to raise money for the Beaverhead Ski Patrol’s warming hut at Maverick Mountain. For more information, go to the Great Harvest University Facebook page.
Preschool Storytime Thurs.
A weekly get-together for toddlers featuring reading, sing-a-longs, craft activities, special guest stars and socializing, Storytime welcomes kiddos aged 0–5 and their caregivers on Thursdays at 10 a.m. to the Dillon Public Library, 121 S. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 683-4544.
Easter Egg Hunt reset for Sat.
The Dillon Jaycees annual Easter Egg Hunt originally set for last Saturday has been reset for this Saturday, April 8, in Vigilante Park. The hunt begins at 10 a.m. sharp and won’t likely last more than a few minutes. For more information, call 406-925-9420 or email dillonjaycees1956@gmail.com.
Free indoor play Sundays
The Playspace at The Village, located in the basement of 225 E. Reeder St. in Dillon, offers free admission to its warm, extensive play area on Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, email info@earlychildhood406.org.
Square dancing Sundays
Sunday square dancing lessons and sessions start at 1 p.m., in the Beaverhead Senior Center, 126 S. Montana St. in downtown Dillon. All ages and levels are welcome. For more information, email lizzie05@live.com.
Chamber board April 13
The Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture will hold its next monthly board meeting at 12:15 p.m. on April 13 in 4B’s Restaurant, 570 N. Montana St. in Dillon. For more information, call 683-5511 or email dillonmtcvb@gmail.com.
Trap League signup April 13
Registration for the Beaverhead Gun Trap League will happen at 5:30 p.m. April 13, when a rules review and work party will also take place at Beaverhead Gun Club, 436 S. Dakota St. in Dillon. For more information, contact Josh Bridgeman (406-925-9283; bridgemj1@gmail.com) or Mick Paffhausen (406-925-3899; mickpaff@gmail.com).
Indian ed events April 14
A pair of Indian Education for all events will happen April 14 on the campus of the University of Montana Western in Dillon. Mike Jetty will give a 10 a.m. presentation at Beier Auditorium in Main Hall. A flag ceremony is set for 1 p.m. on the Legacy Plaza, with special guests from the Blackfeet Nation. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call 683-7311 or email randall.johnshon@umwestern.edu
Afterschool art April 14
An hour-long Afterschool Art Class for grades 5–12 will start at 3:45 p.m. on April 14, in Tendoy Fine Art, 35 E. Bannack St. in downtown Dillon. Future sessions will meet April 28, and May 12. For more information, call 406-660-2304.
Scholar talk April 19
“Powering American Civilization: Ideology and Moral Philosophy Confront the Natural World” will be the topic of a 4 p.m. talk on April 19 by University of Montana Western’s Dr. Bill Janus in Room 311 of UMW’s Block Hall in Dillon. This latest installment in the On the Rocks series is free and open to all, and can be viewed on the Montana Western Learning Center’s YouTube channel. For more information, email arica.crootof@umwestern.edu.
Mosquito talk April 12
University of Montana Western alum and PhD candidate Katie. M. Susong will present a 4 p.m. talk on “The Biology of the Aedes Mosquitoes” in Room 311 of Block Hall on the University of Montana Western campus in Dillon, preceded by a half-hour social. For more information, email bradley.wood@umwwestern.edu. Mythfest III starts April 20
Spring performance festival Mythfest III will offer a virtual stage show featuring locals and artists from around the world April 20 through May 3 as part of the Bank of Commerce’s Performing Arts Series. For more information, call 683-7038 or email stephen.seder@umwestern.edu.
Street project info April 20
The Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture will, on April 20 in the second floor meeting room of the Bank of Commerce in downtown Dillon, host a noon Lunch ‘n’ Learn focused on this year’s Montana Department of Transportation construction projects for Atlantic Street-Helena Street and I-15. To RSVP, email info@beaverheadchamber.org. For more information, call 683-5511.
Biz social April 20
All area business professionals and their family members are invited to a 5–7 p.m. After Hours Mixer on April 20 at Badger Archery, where attendees can shoot at targets and enjoy refreshments. For more information contact the Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture by calling 683-5511 or emailing info@beaverheadchamber.org.
College volleyball April 22
The volleyball teams from Montana State University and Idaho State will conduct their spring volleyball scrimmage at 2 p.m. on April 22 at Beaverhead County High School in Dillon. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call 683-2361.
Spring Fling April 22
The Spring Fling & Bling event will happen 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 22 in the National Guard Armory, 1070 Hwy 42 in Dillon. For more information, call event sponsor the Dillon Public Library at 683-4544.
Trail races April 23
Climb the M will offer technically challenging trail races of 5k and 10k on April 23 in Dillon. To register or get more information, go to montanarunningcompany.com/
Marathon May 13
The sixth annual Beaverhead Marathon will offer a full 26-mile and half-marathon courses on May 13. To register or get more information, go to montanarunningcompany.com/.
Legal docs clinic May 23
The 2023 Kelly Moorse Memorial Legal Documents Clinic will happen 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 23 in the Elks Lodge, 27 E. Center St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 406-444-7787 or 800-332-2272.
Demo Derby, concert June 10
The Dillon Jaycees will present a doubleheader of entertainment at the Beaverhead County Fairgrounds in Dillon on June 10, with the Jaycees 50th Annual Demo Derby at noon; with stock, Herbie Derby and UTV barrel racing included. Then at 8:30 p.m., multi-platinum band Hinder will hit the stage for the JCs’ sixth annual Kickoff Concert. For more information, go to more information available online at www.dillonjaycees.com.
Support groups
The local Dementia & Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group meets 10:30–11:30 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at 1000 State Hwy 91 S in Dillon. For more information, call 683-6867. Another support group for caregivers of people suffering from dementia, disability or chronic illness meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the Sheridan Library, 209 E. Hamilton St. For more information, call 406-842-5770.
Food banks Wednesdays
The Beaverhead Community Food Pantry, 131 E. Helena in Dillon, distributes food on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to all community members requesting assistance. In the event of an emergency, call 406-660-4500 and leave a message that includes the information you are seeking or email bhcfoodpantry@hotmail.com. The Twin Bridges Helping Hand Food Pantry, located upstairs above the Twin library at 206 S. Main St., will open Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone in need for food is invited. For more information, email twinbridgesfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Senior lunches Wednesdays
A Senior Lunch will be served Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the Senior Center, 126 S. Montana St. in downtown Dillon, where a game of bingo will follow lunch and then pinochle at 1 p.m. Pinochle will be played there 1–4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with a 1 p.m. crafting session happening every Tuesday—the same day lessons will be offered in bridge, a game that will be played in the Senior Center on Mondays. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information about bridge lessons and games, call 406-660-0585.
Blood pressure testing Wednesdays
Free blood testing will be available noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Beaverhead Senior Center, 126 S. Montana St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 406-660-0585.
Local 12-step meetings
The Dillon Alano Club has updated its regular schedule of meetings in club headquarters at 215 E. Helena St. to: Thursdays at noon for the Freelance Group; Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. for NA (Narcotics Anonymous); Fridays at 8 p.m. for the Hard-Nose Group; and Mondays at 6:15 p.m. for the Blended Women’s Group. Meetings for the Lucky Tuesday Group will happen Tuesdays at 8 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 215 E. Glendale St. in Dillon. Alano Club meetings will also occur in the area outside Dillon, with Sheridan AA getting together Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and Twin Bridges AA convening Thursdays at 8 p.m. For more information, call the Area 40 Hotline 888-607-2000.