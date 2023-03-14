Youth baseball, softball signups
The deadline to sign up to play softball or baseball this season in Beaverhead Little League comes today, Wednesday, March 15. Players, coaches and volunteers can register by going to beaverheadlittleleague.org For more information, email beavereheadlittleleague@gmail.com.
Preschool screening Wed.–Thurs.
The annual screening of preschoolers will happen at the Dillon Elementary School District Office on Cottom Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday–Thursday, March 15–16. Testing for hearing, vision, emotional and intellectual development is open to kiddos aged 0–4 who will not turn 5 prior to the Sept. 10 deadline for kindergarten eligibility next school year. Appointments are required and can be obtained by calling Natalie at 683-4311 (option 3).
Preschool Storytime Thurs.
A weekly get-together for toddlers featuring reading, sing-a-longs, craft activities, special guest starts and socializing, Storytime welcomes kiddos aged 0–5 and their caregivers on Thursdays at 10 a.m. to the Dillon Public Library, 121 S. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 683-4544.
Road project presentation Thurs.
Shane Watson, project manager for the Montana Department of Transportation’s extensive renovation work on South Atlantic and surrounding streets scheduled for this summer, will be the host of a Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture Lunch & Learn at noon on Thursday, March 16, in the Community Room on the second floor of the local Bank of Commerce, 110 S. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 683-5511.
Rock lovers meeting Thurs.
Rock Hounds Anonymous will hold a 7 p.m. meeting on Thursday, March 16, in the dining room of the Bicentennial Apartments in Dillon, to organize a program for the summer. For more information, call 406-925-2644.
Concert Thurs.
Beaverhead County High School will host a 7:30 p.m. Band & Choir Concert with students from Reichle and Dillon Middle School on Thursday, March 16, in the BW Lodge in Dillon. Admission is free. For more information, call 683-2361.
Lenten buffet Fri.
The Dillon Knights of Columbus will offer cod fish Friday buffets for Lent on Friday, March 17 and another on March 31, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the St. Rose of Lima Family Center, 226 S. Atlantic St. in Dillon. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call 683-4391.
Energy saving Sat.
An Energy Efficiency Seminar on how to cut energy use and costs in homes and other buildings will happen Saturday, March 18, from noon to 4 p.m. in St. James Episcopal Guild Hall, on 203 E. Glendale St. in Dillon.
Fly fishing films Sat.
The International Fly Fishing Film Festival will come to Dillon on Saturday, March 18, starting at 7 p.m. on the campus of the University of Montana Western in Dillon. For more information email: hwlodgemt@gmail.com.
Free indoor play Sundays
The Playspace at The Village, located in the basement of 225 E. Reeder St. in Dillon, offers free admission to its warm, extensive play area on Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, email info@earlychildhood406.org.
Square dancing Sundays
Sunday square dancing lessons and sessions start at 1 p.m., in the Beaverhead Senior Center, 126 S. Montana St. in downtown Dillon. All ages and levels are welcome. For more information, email lizzie05@live.com.
Vocals concert Mon.
Five-member a cappella singing group Backtrack Vocals will present a 7:30 p.m. concert on Monday, March 20, in the Beier Auditorium on the University of Montana Western campus in Dillon. For more information about this Dillon Concert Association event, call Laurie Hagenbarth at 683-5050 or Pat Brown at 406-925-0618.
Food Pantry open Tuesdays
Located at 131 E. Helena St. in Dillon, the Beaverhead Community Food Pantry will be open for distribution of food 5:30–7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from March 21 through April 4, in addition to its regular Wednesday hours of 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call 406-660-4500.
Afterschool art March 24
An hour-long Afterschool Art Class for grades 5–12 will start at 3:45 p.m. on March 24, in Tendoy Fine Art, 35 E. Bannack St. in downtown Dillon. Other sessions will meet March 31, April 14 and April 28, and May 12. For more information, call 406-660-2304.
Soroptimist event March 25
Soroptimist International of Dillon will host its annual “Purses With A Purpose” with an Italian Night Dinner and Auction, starting at 5 p.m. on March 25 in the Elks Lodge, 27 E. Center St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 406-925-1437.
Colt Challenge March 31
The annual Colt Challenge happens at 9 a.m. on March 31 at the Montana Center for Horsemanship in Dillon, where the following day, April 1, a 10 a.m. Preview and 11:30 a.m. Lunch will precede the 1 p.m. Sale. For more information, contact Eric Hoffman at 406-925-1499.
Sheridan craft
fair April 1
The Sheridan Art/Craft Fair will happen April 1, starting at 9 a.m. in the Sheridan Senior Center, 210 Crofoot St. Vendors interested in participating can get more information by calling 406-207-0334 or emailing skyvalley96@hughes.net.
Support groups
The local Dementia & Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group meets 10:30–11:30 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at 1000 State Hwy 91 S in Dillon. For more information, call 683-6867. Another support group for caregivers of people suffering from dementia, disability or chronic illness meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the Sheridan Library, 209 E. Hamilton St. For more information, call 406-842-5770.
Food banks Wednesdays
The Beaverhead Community Food Pantry, 131 E. Helena in Dillon, distributes food on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to all community members requesting assistance. In the event of an emergency, call 406-660-4500 and leave a message that includes the information you are seeking or email bhcfoodpantry@hotmail.com. The Twin Bridges Helping Hand Food Pantry, located upstairs above the Twin library at 206 S. Main St., will open Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone in need for food is invited. For more information, email twinbridgesfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Senior lunches Wednesdays
A Senior Lunch will be served Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the Senior Center, 126 S. Montana St. in downtown Dillon, where a game of bingo will follow lunch and then pinochle at 1 p.m. Pinochle will be played there 1–4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with a 1 p.m. crafting session happening every Tuesday—the same day lessons will be offered in bridge, a game that will be played in the Senior Center on Mondays. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information about bridge lessons and games, call 406-660-0585.
Blood pressure testing Wednesdays
Free blood testing will be available noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Beaverhead Senior Center, 126 S. Montana St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 406-660-0585.