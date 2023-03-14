Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte joined a large gathering of state agency folks, members of the Duckworth crew, Montana State University Wool Lab employees and various investors and friends at the Helle Ranch on Highway 41 north of Dillon for the opening act of “Shear and Shred” an annual Duckworth tradition of shearing sheep and then adjourning to Maverick Mountain for a ski outing.
According to John Helle, Duckworth founder, initial discussions to form the company were had on the chair lift at Maverick Mountain Ski Area near Dillon. The talks between runs evolved into the tradition and the tradition lives on when “Shear and Shred” plays out every spring. Helle is a third-generation sheep rancher in Beaverhead County and is proud of the involvement his family has in the value-added production of sheep to shelf, high-end wool clothing products.
The event drew Gianforte down from the state capitol in Helena to celebrate the company last Wednesday. Gianforte and Montana Department of Agriculture leaders touted the state’s Growth Through Ag program that helps fund value-added agricultural efforts from Dillon to Wolf Point and from Libby to Circle. Growth Through Ag product lines include everything from ice cream to fertilizer.
“Family ranching operations are the backbone of our state,” said Gianforte during an interview at Helle’s shearing sheds last week. “The Helles, now a fourth generation here raising some of the best wool in the country, and their involvement with Duckworth, producing really high quality wool products is a great example of value-added ag here in the state. I’m here to thank the Helles and celebrate the great industry that ag is for us, particularly here with the wool lab involved, and we have the department of agriculture involved. We need to support family operations like this and we need to help them capture more of the value that they are creating through value-added ag and this is exactly what Duckworth is doing.”
Gianforte didn’t shy away from the work at hand. After a few tips from a master sheep shearer, Gianforte gave it a go.
With cell phones around the room capturing the moment, Gianforte sheared his first sheep. It was a very good effort and he did not draw blood.
“That’s a first and I would say I enjoyed it,” said the governor. “I’m not sure it is a new profession for me, but I was really pleased to get my hands dirty.”
The governor took time to share some of the developments in Helena that will affect the folks of Beaverhead County in a positive way. The 68th Montana Legislature, with a Republican super majority, just passed the transmittal break and will now bring focus to key legislative matters.
“The biggest thing in just the last week, working with the legislature, we passed the biggest tax reduction in the history of the state,” said Gianforte. “Specifically for ag we’ve raised the business equipment tax exemption. When I came into office it was $100,000. With this new bill that I’ll sign next week that exemption will be raised to $1 million per farm or ranch. Right now a lot of farmers and ranchers have equipment sitting around all year and they pay an annual tax on it. This is going to take about 5,000 small businesses off the business equipment tax roles in the state.”
For a variety of reasons, Montana has a budget surplus in excess of $1 billion. The governor attributes the surplus to the state’s fiscally responsible approach to the budget.
“I’ve said from day one that if we’ve overcharged the people of Montana we need to give it back,” Gianforte said last Wednesday. “So we have $1 billion dollars in tax relief that I’ll sign into law next week that will get immediate checks back to Montanans who paid income tax, rebates to homeowners, a permanent reduction in the income tax rate, as well as this business equipment tax.”
Representative Tom Welch (R-Dillon), a retired banker, helped write and sponsor some of the governor’s tax reform bills.
“We couldn’t do it without the help of all the legislators that were involved,” Gianforte said. “Tom Welch carried some of the key pieces of tax reform legislation and we were just pleased to work with him.”
The governor admits that agriculture is Montana’s number one industry and says that his administration has been an agriculture advocate across the board, particularly for stockgrowers.
“We need to do more value-added there as well,” said the governor. “That is why we have made it a real priority to increase meat processing capacity here in the state and in my first two years, because of that focus and grants that we’ve done to various people, we’ve doubled to amount of meat processing capacity here in the state but we’re not done yet, we’re just getting started.”
The governor spent a good portion of his State of the State Address talking about higher education and post-secondary opportunities. He acknowledged last week that the University of Montana Western, one of Beaverhead County’s largest employers, has been a leader on the Montana University System front.
“I think we need innovation,” noted the governor. “Western has been one of the pioneers going to their block format classes. I think we need more of that and that is why I called out the work that Miles Community College is doing getting career and technical education in the high schools across the state.”
Gianforte points to the work force shortages in every area of the economy, from agriculture, teaching and health care to home building. Gianforte applauds the effort of Miles Community College under the leadership of Ron Slinger to address these need areas. Gianforte says MCC now offers a Certified Nurses Assistant class that any high school student in the state can take remotely and then do their practicum in their home town hospital or health care facility.
“They graduate from high school with a CNA and we’re doing the same for electrical apprentices, meat cutting, it’s all going to help,” said Gianforte. “We’ve got to expose our young people to different career options earlier in their educational process so they can make wise decisions for their future.”
For the average Joe or Jill in Montana, Gianforte makes this promise.
“We’re going to continue to make Montana a sanctuary for freedom and the free market and I think Montanans know how to spend their money better than the government does, so we’re going to give it back.”
See more on Growth Through Ag and Helle’s Duckworth wool products company in Beaverhead Agriculture, a special supplement that will be inserted in the March 29 edition of the Dillon Tribune.