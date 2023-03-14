Gov. Greg Gianforte

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte gave a sheep a haircut last week at the Helle Ranch sheep shearing. Gianforte and other state employees were on hand to celebrate the value-added business the Helles have added to their ranching business. Duckworth is a high-end wool clothing product line founded by Dillon's John Helle.

 J.P. Plutt photo

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte joined a large gathering of state agency folks, members of the Duckworth crew, Montana State University Wool Lab employees and various investors and friends at the Helle Ranch on Highway 41 north of Dillon for the opening act of “Shear and Shred” an annual Duckworth tradition of shearing sheep and then adjourning to Maverick Mountain for a ski outing.

