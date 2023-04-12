A perfect 10

Ryan Martinez takes the oath of office at last week’s Dillon City Council meeting.

 M.P. Regan photo

The police officers making up the City of Dillon’s thin blue line needed to often go beyond the call of duty in the past few years to keep that line intact 24/7.

With officers forced off duty by illness, injury and required stints at the state law enforcement academy, and some leaving for higher-paying or less stressful jobs, a lot of hustling and shuffling and extra hours was required of the people in blue.

M.P. Regan can be reached by email at mregan@dillontribune.com.