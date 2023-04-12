The police officers making up the City of Dillon’s thin blue line needed to often go beyond the call of duty in the past few years to keep that line intact 24/7.
With officers forced off duty by illness, injury and required stints at the state law enforcement academy, and some leaving for higher-paying or less stressful jobs, a lot of hustling and shuffling and extra hours was required of the people in blue.
That thin blue line became a full and solid one again last week, when the Dillon City Council confirmed the appointment of the city’s newest police officer.
“With the hiring of Ryan Martinez, that will put us at ten,” Dillon Police Chief Jeremy Alvarez advised the Dillon City Council of the local police regaining a complete roster of patrolmen through the appointment of Martinez, who’d gained approval from the city’s police commission before his appointment last week.
“Which will put us back to full speed,” added Alvarez, who, along with Assistant Chief Joel Stewart, effectively adds another two to those ten for local police.
“He comes very highly recommended,” added Alvarez of Martinez, who worked for the University of Montana Western’s special events team.
“I have heard not only from people of this community but from a lot of people at UMW Western on how humble he is,” said Alvarez of Martinez, who recalled his time working at the college as key to him realizing he’d found a home in Dillon.
“When I first came here I didn’t know anybody. One of my first interactions here that opened my eyes to how great the people are here was with Kathy Simkins at the college,” recalled Martinez of the then-director of conferences and event services at UMW.
“Ryan is just a great person. I think he’ll be a real asset to the community. And he really loves the area,” said Simkins, a Dillon native who retired from UMW at the end of 2022.
“She gave me my first job in Dillon. She was so great and helped me so much. She introduced me to a lot of great people and give me my start in Dillon,” recalled Martinez of Simkins, whose successor at UMW, Rebecca Knotts, attended last week’s city council meeting to show support for Martinez.
“Everyone has been giving me a helping hand and helping us for the last two years, welcoming us with open arms and such kindness,” added Martinez, who moved to Dillon to remain with his longtime girlfriend while she pursued her studies at the University of Montana Western’s natural horsemanship program.
“It means a lot to both of us. To come here and be so welcomed as essentially strangers, when I think about it I am at a loss for words.”
After moving here a couple years ago, Ryan Martinez recognized that Dillon is not just the kind of welcoming community he could live in, but also a place where he could pursue many of his ambitions in life and fulfill a childhood dream.
“It’s something I’ve been wanting to do for a long time,” recalled Martinez of his desire to become a police officer, an ambition that began during his childhood in California.
“It all started when I was in elementary school,” added Martinez of meeting police officers who came to his school and some law enforcement officers who served as coaches for teams he played on as a child.
“I idolized them. I looked up to them and all they were doing—how they were raising families and working difficult jobs and working long hours, and how much they helped their communities in so many different ways, and how they were still taking time to be coaches. I realized that I’d like to be like them and become a police officer when I got older.”
Understanding that Martinez wanting to join the local police force, Knotts introduced Martinez to Chief Alvarez, who said it didn’t take him and others associated with the Dillon Police Department long to recognize Martinez as a potentially good fit.
Even before arriving in Dillon, Martinez overcame one of the main obstacles transplants face when to resettling in Montana—the cold weather, which he insists he actually enjoys.
“We had fun, working in the snow, cutting trees out of the trail,” said Martinez, of his experience working outside for the Forest Service, building trails around Red Lodge—a job that required him and his fellow crew members to toil through all types of weather, even once during a blizzard.
“We just made the most of it,” laughed Martinez, who hopes to do the same through his new job in Dillon.
“I get a lot of joy helping out and helping people in any way I can, and the people of Dillon have given me so much in the short time I have been here,” said Martinez.
“So the chance to be a police officer and give back to the people who loved and cared about me—essentially a stranger—I just want to give back and help this community in any way I can.”