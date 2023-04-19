City gains new parks, cemetery directors M.P. Regan Dillon Tribune staff Mike Regan Reporter Author email Apr 19, 2023 Apr 19, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Greg Hess and Rich Petersen recently began overseeing key aspects of the City Of Dillon’s operations. M.P. Regan Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The City of Dillon’s on-the-ground game got significantly stronger with a pair of recent hires.Rich Petersen started Monday as the city’s parks maintenance leader and animal control officer, completing a city roster that last month added Greg Hess as its cemetery director.“I grew up on a ranch—so, I’ve dealt with plenty of cats, dogs, horses, cows and sheep, you name it,” said Petersen, who grew up in California but also worked on ranches in Wyoming.“I’ve done maintenance in the past and was an engineer for 25 years,” added Petersen of his quarter century as a civil engineer in Oregon and California before coming to Montana 18 years ago.“And I like dealing with the public and with animals, so, this works out well for me.”A Butte native, Hess came to City Hall after long stints working for the local waste disposal company and the Jefferson County Road Department.“There’s a lot to learn, for sure,” said Hess of his new job in Dillon, where he’s lived for the past five years. M.P. Regan can be reached by email at mregan@dillontribune.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Zoology Zootechnics Mike Regan Reporter Author email Follow Mike Regan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Submit News Dillon Tribune is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News