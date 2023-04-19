New city hires

Greg Hess and Rich Petersen recently began overseeing key aspects of the City Of Dillon’s operations.

The City of Dillon’s on-the-ground game got significantly stronger with a pair of recent hires.

Rich Petersen started Monday as the city’s parks maintenance leader and animal control officer, completing a city roster that last month added Greg Hess as its cemetery director.

