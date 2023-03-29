Ron Carroll

Ron Carroll will celebrate a new venture with a grand opening of Rocky Mountain Framing and Memorabilia at 34 N. Idaho Street. The party will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 J.P. Plutt photo

Ron Carroll has added another business to his business at 34 N. Idaho St. He has long dealt in memorabilia and attends up to six signings a year where he meets with celebrities of all types and brings home exciting items that he then frames in shadow box, three dimensional frames. Since he has that experience he has opted to share that skill with those that would like something framed.”

I’ve done framing for myself for years with the memorabilia,” explained Carroll. “We do everything from autographed items to family heirlooms to preserve and maybe hand down to their families, posters, jerseys, just about anything.”

