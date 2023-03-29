Ron Carroll has added another business to his business at 34 N. Idaho St. He has long dealt in memorabilia and attends up to six signings a year where he meets with celebrities of all types and brings home exciting items that he then frames in shadow box, three dimensional frames. Since he has that experience he has opted to share that skill with those that would like something framed.”
I’ve done framing for myself for years with the memorabilia,” explained Carroll. “We do everything from autographed items to family heirlooms to preserve and maybe hand down to their families, posters, jerseys, just about anything.”
He also recognized that people might likely want items like wedding or graduation photos framed so he is open for business to frame flat objects as well.
“I’m also going to have a Do It Yourself Center in here for folks that don’t want a custom framing, so we’re going to have just about anything in here,” said Carroll.
The celebration of his Rocky Mountain Framing and Memorabilia will begin Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a grand opening. The Chamber of Commerce will add ceremony with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m.
“We’re going to have complimentary refreshments, we’re going to have a drawing and door prizes throughout the door,” described the business owner. “I’m inviting everybody to swing in, it’s going to be a fun day.
“I’m looking forward to serving our great community,” concluded Carroll.